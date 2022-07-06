When Kirstie Fields moved into the property on Tupton Road with her husband and two young children in March 2021, she was expecting a perfect start to life as they prepared to welcome another baby into the world.

Instead, the 31-year-old and her family found numerous defects with their ‘forever home’ including a major leak on the balcony which saw water flow down the outside walls and into the front porch area.

Developers St Modwen Homes, who built the property as part of its Egstow Park development, eventually tore down the balcony last July after months of investigations.

Kirstie says St Modwen Home have no regard for the health and safety of her young family

But, more than a year later, Kirstie said the balcony is still not back up and that “unsafe” scaffolding remains around the property which she claims isn’t checked or assessed in any way – despite the leak having being fixed.

Mum-of-three Kirstie said: “As soon as we got the keys, we noticed a really big crack in the glass on the front window. The ovens weren’t working which we didn’t notice until that night, we had a leak in our en-suite which they had to sort a couple of days later.

"The balcony, which has been the biggest issue, was leaking then and we reported it on the day we moved in. Eventually my neighbours in the adjoining property, theirs started leaking as well.”

The main issue at the property on Tupton Road has been around the leaking balcony which was reported last year

Kirstie said she was initially told the work would take a matter of days, but has since been informed of delays due to damage caused to her neighbours glass balustrade.

The scheduled date for the balcony to be fully reinstalled has changed around three times already and is now set for September 5.

However, Kirstie has hit out at St Modwen Homes for leaving the scaffolding in place for a year and for delays to her repairs.

“I have three young children that get hurt due to scaffolding as it is a trip hazard and becomes very slippery when wet,” she said. “The company don't care about this at all, no matter how times I have report them falling or asked for it to come down.

St Modwen Homes are said to have repaired the leak but have informed Kirstie of delays with the glass balustrade

"It was meant to be our forever family home and has just turned into a living nightmare. We moved here while I was heavily pregnant with my little boy and this company ruined my maternity leave, I spent the whole time trying to get the issues sorted and waiting for people that didn't bother to turn up.

"We moved the children here as we thought it would be better for them, create more space for us and just a better start for them all, but I just feel guilty that I've moved them into this situation.”

St Modwen Homes has since apologised to the young family for the delays.

A spokesperson from St. Modwen Homes said: “We always strive to provide the best possible service to our customers. We apologise to Mrs Fields for this matter taking longer than expected to resolve and for any inconvenience caused.

Kirstie Fields, pictured with her husband and three young children, says their dream 'forever family home' has turned into a nightmare

"We are liaising directly with Mrs Fields regarding timings for the balcony to be fixed.”

