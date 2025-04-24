Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prom season is fast approaching and every girl wants to look her best for the big night.

Finding the perfect dress at the right price can be a nerve-wracking experience – and that’s where the experts step in with invaluable advice based on years of experience.

The proprietors of Chesterfield’s leading retailers – Anne-Marie White at Blanc Occasions and Dorothy Robinson at Dotique Prom – know all there is to know about what styles are in fashion, the shape of dress to suit each customer and the shades that complement a girl’s complexion and hair colour.

Navy and teal are the hot colours for this year’s prom girls. Anne- Marie said: "A lot of the styles of the dress this season are corsetry backed. It's like a criss-cross back that you can pull in. Fitted is more popular this year as opposed to the big A-line gowns. The girls like to show their figure off.”

Lexi Miles, a student at Outwood Academy, Newbold, models a fitted bustier dress by Ellie Wilde at the Blanc Occasions prom fest 2025 which raised £150 for Ashgate Hospice (photo: EKR Pictures)

Blanc Occasions in The Glass Yard on Sheffield Road stocks three of the top prom dress brands – To The Nines is the official dress brand of the Miss England organisation, Ellie Wilde is an American prom brand and Mascara London describes its dresses as finding fashion’s midway point between edgy and sexy.

Anne-Marie said: "We have dresses from £79 and a one-off at £575 with an enormous statement bow on the back.

"I'm selling off Pia Michi dresses in an assortment of colours at half price. I'm no longer a stockist of Pia Michi which means I can't get any other sizes. If you fall lucky, you can get a quality prom dress at half-price."

Personal service is key to helping customers find their dream dress for prom night. Anne- Marie said: “It’s the nearest thing to their wedding day, it’s their time to shine.

Connie Clarke, now a sixth form student at St Mary’s High School, Chesterfield, models a To The Nines dress at Blanc Occasions prom fest (photo: EKR Pictures)

"Some of the girls are really shy, really timid and don't really know what they want. I'll say ‘have a look through, do you have a colour in mind or style? Let's try this on for shape, this one for colour. I always try and put them in colour - they have the rest of their life to wear black.”

Anne-Marie advises that students shouldn’t leave it any later than mid-May to secure a prom dress from the 200 currently in store at Blanc Occasions. She said: “It might be that you like the colour but we need the next size or smaller. It could be a week getting the dress in, then there could be three or four weeks from the first fitting to the second fitting."

All dressed up on prom night, customers are asked by Anne-Marie to send in photos which – with parents’ permission – she pops on social media. She said: “My regular customers love to see the photos and say 'doesn't she look like a princess, doesn't she look stunning’. It's a joy to see the photos, you think, yes, we've got that right."

Planning for the prom season starts a year ahead at Dotique Prom which is part of the Dotique boutique on Chatsworth Road. Dorothy Robinson said: “We stock two of the very best prom dress companies – Tiffanys Prom and Prom Frocks – who design dresses for prom girls, they are not like adult dresses worn by 16-year-old girls. We choose designs from the huge collections that they have, from the slinky to the full, from the princess to the demure. We get the samples in and the girls start ordering their dresses from September through to February. Certain girls want to get in early so they can have the first choice of the dresses."

Rachael Russell in on hand at Dotique Prom to help you find your perfect dress.

Prom dress retailers are bound by a code of honour. Dorothy said: “We will only sell one dress style per school, even if it comes in different colours – once it’s gone, it’s gone.

"Navy, green and red are always popular and then there are the girls who want to be a little bit different so we choose an array of colours and designs including gold and floral.

"We try to keep the price cut-off at about £500 – it’s a lot of money to start spending more than that for a 16-year-old. The girls will still get fabulous dresses, whether it’s a full princess dress or a nice little off the shoulder."

Dotique Prom currently has a stock of around 100 dresses on sale including samples. Dorothy said: “We’ve got prom dresses at half price, starting from £50 up to £250.”

Gail Ramsdale shows a lovely dress, perfect for a red carpet occasion, from Dotique Prom's collection.

Dorothy admits to shedding tears of joy when she sees customers in their prom dresses at her boutique. She said: “We get quite emotional - it's a very special day for the girls. We’ve done our best job and they’ve chosen something that really makes them look amazing.”

Both Anne-Marie and Dorothy did not have prom nights themselves but have dressed their own daughters for school leavers’ events. Anne-Marie’s daughter Faye, now 24, was at Chesterfield’s Brookfield School when she had her prom. Anne-Marie said: "She wore a Mascara London dress in nude underneath an overlay of ivory which was fairly fitted and had a fishtail tail. I felt under pressure as a mum who runs a dress shop!" Dorothy’s daughter, Sophie, who is now 32, was at Repton School when she wore a long coral dress to the leavers’ ball.

Prom dress fittings at Blanc Occasions are strictly by appointment and are available after school, early evening and weekends. Call 01246 767220.

To book an appointment at Dotique Prom, call 01246 498536.