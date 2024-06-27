Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A primary school is celebrating a ‘good’ Ofsted rating.

New Bolsover Primary and Nursery School at New Station Road in Bolsover has been rated as ‘good’ across all categories in an Ofsted report published this month.

Inspectors praised the school where pupils ‘feel safe’ as they feel that the staff ‘care and look after’ them.

The recent improvements to the outdoor spaces have been particularly complimented – including the field, the multi-level playgrounds, the sensory garden and a wide range of other well-planned zones.

The report reads: “These areas have been exceptionally well developed to provide exciting and imaginative play experiences for pupils of all ages. This aspect of the school’s provision supports pupils’ physical, social and emotional needs very well.”

Following the inspection, a spokesperson for the governing board said: “It’s really important to us that our children and community receive a high standard of education and care, and it’s fantastic that this has been validated by Ofsted.”

In the report, Ofsted officers complimented early years’ provision as pupils benefit from a ‘strong start to their education’. In the nursery and reception classes, the indoor and outdoor areas have been ‘carefully planned to support children’s development across all areas of learning’.

While improvements to the early years’ curriculum and environment have been praised, inspectors notice that some aspects of the early years provision are still being developed.

The revised early years curriculum and the improved system for tracking children’s progress are still in the early stages of implementation and ‘need to be refined and embedded’ so that the curriculum provides a ‘secure foundation for future learning’.

Inspectors have praised the school, which had been previously rated as good, for a ‘strong focus’ on improving pupils’ attendance since the last inspection.

The pupils’ behaviour has been highlighted in the report. Inspectors found that pupils typically behave well both ‘in lessons and around school’.

