"It's real testament to the brilliant people": Family-run Chesterfield business shortlisted for prestigious national award

An award winning Chesterfield business has made it to the final of a prestigious national competition.

KranLee Logistics Limited, a family-run logistics company, has been shortlisted for the SME National Business Awards finals in two categories – including High Growth Business of the Year and Business of the Year with less than 50 employees.

SME National Business Awards is a prestigious national competition for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) competing across 20 categories.

Karen Mosley, 50, who runs KranLee Logistics with her brother Lee Wells, 37, said: “It’s a fantastic milestone for our team and a great spotlight on the growing success of businesses here in Derbyshire.”

The prestigious nomination is only one of many impressive achievements in KranLee Logistics’ portfolio – with the Chesterfield-based business winning several business awards in the last few months.

The logistics enterprise has been crowned the SME Business of the Year and Business of the Year at the East Midlands, Nottingham and Leicestershire Chamber awards in October 2024, followed by success at the International Entrepreneur of the Year in February.

Karen added: "We have had quite a lot of award success recently. We have won five awards in the last eight months but this is nomination is certainly the biggest one with it being on national level.

“Being shortlisted for any award is a really proud moment for all of the team. It's real testament to the brilliant people that we've got, you know, because without them, we wouldn't be able to achieve what we can achieve now.”

Karen said that recent achievements were a 'real testament to the brilliant people' who work at KranLee Logistics Limited. Pictured are KranLee Logistics representatives (L-R) Louise Wells, Karen Mosley, Jayne Norman, Jae Downs and Lee Wells.

Karen and Lee launched KranLee Logistics, a freight forwarder company, just a month before the first Covid lockdown at the beginning of 2020.

In October 2020 they opened their second business, KranLee Custom Brokerage, to assist other businesses with the paperwork around export and import movements, after Brexit complicated customs formalities.

Last year, Karen and Lee further expanded their business horizons launching KranLee Distribution – a UK distribution warehousing company.

Commenting on the KranLee’s journey over the last five years, Karen said: "When we first launched KranLee the goal was really simple, and that was to deliver exceptional service, keep our promises to our clients, and build something that the team could be proud of. We've achieved that, and now we are getting the recognition for our work.”

While the business has had a lot of success over the recent months and years, Karen and Lee have many exciting plans for the future to further improve KranLee.

Karen added: “We are very different to a lot of logistics companies and we are very innovative. We are writing our own software at the moment that will make a massive difference from a client journey perspective and that's quite unusual for a freight forwarder to do

“We have achieved a £5 million turnover business and we have got to where we are now through clients supporting us long term and through recommendations.

"But we haven't had any real sales strategy. During the next six to 12 months, we will certainly be putting some focus on sales and growing the business and writing a sales strategy to see how we can attract some clients to the business that can enjoy the service that we give.”