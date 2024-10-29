A Derbyshire family has revealed a giant 150 kilogram home-grown pumpkin this week as the centrepiece of their front garden Halloween display.

Full-time carer Steven Turner, wife Karen and their 11-year-old son Deon have been growing the monster squash in their back garden on Holmefield Road in Whitwell for several months but their success felt double-edged when it came time to move it on Monday, October 28.

Steven said: “It far exceeded what I was expecting. This year has been very bad for pumpkins. A lot of farmers’ crops have failed.

“It’s a bit hard to get it on any scales but according to the measurements I’ve estimated it at 334 pounds give or take. To achieve something over 300 lbs is nothing short of a miracle.

Steven, Karen and Deon Turner with the giant pumpkin they grew in their back garden. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

“I planted it on April 14, the same day I plant every year, and then it did nothing for a while. The plant decided to finally appear in June, but the pumpkin didn’t start developing until late August and then it just grew and grew.

“Getting it into the front garden was not fun. It was a bit of a family affair, thankfully we had a trolled to do most of the work.”

The pumpkin is just one element in the family’s preparations for trick or treaters which they hope will make their house an essential destination on Halloween.

Steven said: “We’ve got a projector from America which will animate our pumpkins so they look like they’re singing rock songs. It’s arranged a bit like an arena concert and with all these flashing lights. It looks amazing.

The family are hoping to welcome huge numbers of trick or treaters to the house on Holmefield Road this week. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

“It’s our favourite time of year, and a time to give back so we make a bit of an effort. We give little boxes of toys away as well. When you see those little faces go toddling off with big smiles, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

It is the first time Steven has applied his green fingers to a pumpkin but he is no stranger to the world of giant vegetables.

He said: “I’ve been doing it for about eight years now. I’ve done a cabbage, marrows, giant runner beans, onions. I’m a bit obsessed with them. I’ve been to a couple of competition shows, but I won’t be entering this one. It’s too small.”

“Everyone will tell you it takes a special recipe to feed them. The biggest part of it is actually down to the genetics of the seed. If you get the correct pedigree you’re halfway there. The next biggest trick is liquid seaweed. It’s jam-packed full of nutrients and minerals and it really turbo-charges the growth.”

After Thursday, Steven hopes to share his success with anyone who wants to try growing their own pumpkin in the spring.

He said: “The seeds will be collected and then I’ll offer them to allotment holders and schools. The flesh will go on the compost heap to be used for next year’s vegetables.

“The daft thing is that I hate eating pumpkins. We’ve got a house full of pumpkin ornaments, I love looking at them and growing them but I don’t like eating them.”