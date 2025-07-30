"It’s only a matter of time before someone gets seriously hurt or dies": Calls for urgent action after series of serious accidents on dangerous Derbyshire road

In the past few months two cars have flipped over and a resident’s vehicle written off by another motorist, on Starkholmes Road.

A wall was struck and a streetlight was knocked down, leaving the area in darkness during the evenings.

Residents are now calling for action as they believe the incidents have highlighted the ‘urgent need for immediate intervention’.

Terry Eckersley, CEO at River Network charity and a local community leader, said: “The situation on Starkholmes Road is terrifying. We’ve had too many close calls, and it’s only a matter of time before someone gets seriously hurt or dies. We need our local leaders to take action now.”

Jill Eckersley, leader of a local church, added: “As a community, we are deeply worried about the safety of our residents. It’s heart-wrenching to think that a tragedy could occur if we don’t implement measures to slow down traffic and improve safety.”

Resident Julie Taylor said: “Now is the time for action, before there is a fatality! We’ve even had to move out temporarily for safety of our family.”

The community is calling for the implementation of safety measures, including speed bumps, warning lights, and other remedies to enhance safety on Starkholmes Road.

Residents have contacted local leaders, including Dales MP John Whitby and Derbyshire County Council, to take immediate action to address the ‘life-threatening conditions before a tragedy occurs.’

The council’s Cabinet Member for Potholes, Highways and Transport, Councillor Charlotte Hill said: “We are aware of the concerns of the local community as they have been in touch with us.

"We are aware of a recent accident where a driver flipped his car, and are still waiting for information from the police about the possible cause. We are not aware of any other accidents recently but have asked the police for information.

“We will be offering the community a meeting on site so we can discuss their concerns, and will be in touch with those who have contacted us shortly.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said they responded to a collision in which a car had flipped over, on Starkholmes Road.

They added: "The driver of the car was taken to hospital as a precaution but was not seriously injured.

"He has since been charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis and is due to appear at Northern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on 14 August."

