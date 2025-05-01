“It's not in the community spirit”: Anger as customers of small award-wining Derbyshire business threatened with fines for using car park owned by international company

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Customers of an award-winning bakery have been urged to stop using a car park owned by an international company – which is ‘empty’ on weekends.

Customers of Kuma San Bakehouse have been left upset after they were asked to stop using Forged Solutions Group car park when picking up their bread.

Kuma San Bakehouse is a small bakery run by Miyo Aoetsu with a help of her husband David Hampson, which has won a number of awards including Britain's Best Loaf Award 2025.

All baked goods are freshly made to order with customers asked to pick up their bread and sweet buns once a week – on Saturdays.

Miyo’s customers have been asked to stop using the car park and a barricade made of cones and barriers has been put in place,

As Miyo runs her business from her Darley Dale home by the busy A6 road and does not have a car park for her customers, many have been parking their cars across the road, at a car park owned by Forged Solutions.

Forged Solutions Group is an international manufacturing company with sites across the UK and the US, renowned for complex metal working across a number of industries including aerospace, defence, mining and more.

But recently a barricade has been put in place and Miyo’s customers have been asked to stop using the car park and reportedly threatened with fines if they continued parking their vehicles there.

Sue Brooks, who regularly orders baked goods from Kuma San Bakehouse, said: “It’s a real shame that one hugely successful local company can’t find the wherewithal to support a small business on its doorstep.

“I have been a regular customer of Miyo’s for years and the Forged Solutions’ car park is always empty on a Saturday. Why they can’t find some community spirit and let us park there for the few minutes it takes to pick up our orders is beyond me.

“Many customers have contacted Forged Solutions to ask them to reconsider, but they seem to be getting even more churlish and told one customer last week that they are going to start fining anyone who parks on their premises, even for a few minutes. So much for corporate social responsibility from a major Derbyshire Dales employer.”

Many of Kuma San Bakehouse customers have shared their concerns regarding the car park fines with Miyo and David.

David said: “It's not in the community spirit to stop the customers from parking. No one is using that car park on the weekends.

"It's only one two cars for a few minutes. Some customers are elderly. It's a busy road and you don't really want to block it. It can be dangerous”.

Forged Solutions have confirmed they urged Kuma San Bakehouse customers to stop using their car park.

A spokesperson for the business said: “Forged Solutions Group is a manufacturer and provider of products of a commercially sensitive nature and as such we restrict access to our sites to our own employees and authorised visitors only.

“As a private company, we are not insured for and would therefore accept no liability for any persons outside of this scope.”