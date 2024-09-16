"It’s my worst nightmare": Council orders Derbyshire barbers to shut by Christmas over planning snag

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owner of a Derbyshire barber shop fears financial ruin and has launched a petition to gather public support after council officers ordered him to shut with three months over a breach of planning regulations he had no prior knowledge of.

Evan Swift opened Chop Shop 86, on Fields Farm Road in Long Eaton, in summer 2023 – becoming his own boss for the first time – and after carrying out a major refit of the premises, he has since steadily built up his reputation, clientele and workforce.

So it came as a major shock when he received a letter this month from Erewash Borough Council notifying him that the authority had given no approval for changing the use of the building, which had been designated for industrial employment.

Evan said: “When we opened here, I’d just been abruptly let go from another shop. Within two days I found this location and worked out what to do with it.

From left, Chop Shop 86 owner Evan Swift, with barbers Owen Gregory, Ethan Parish with Ethan's young child. (Photo: Contributed)

“I told the guy we’re renting from that we’re a barbers and he said, ‘go for it.’ It was empty at the time, but before that it was a commercial hydroponics shop.

“I got myself in a load of debt redoing electrics and plumbing. I’ve probably dropped about £20,000 on the place. If we have to close, I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

He added: “One of my barbers has moved to Long Eaton to be closer to the shop. Another quit his old job to come here, and I’ve taught him everything from scratch. He’s got a nine-month-old baby at home and he’s losing his head over this. There is no plan B. Plan A has to work because there’s so much on the line.

“I cut hair, I don’t know anything about stuff like this. I’m learning everything on the job. If I need to put things in place, I’m happy to do it, I just don’t know where to start.

The barbershop has occupied a unit formerly home to a hydroponics shop. (Photo: Contributed)

“The letter says any change of use is likely to be rejected because it conflicts with strategic employment policy for the area. I’ve contacted a solicitor and been quoted £1,500 just to put in an application. I don’t have that kind of money.

“After leaving my last job, I didn’t want anyone to have that kind of power over my life again, to just cast me away whenever. It’s my worst nightmare come true.”

Chop Shop stands on Acton Business Park, largely surrounded by light industrial units, warehouses, goods yards and big box retailers, but Evan says the salon fits alongside with its neighbours, which include a fencing supplier and digger hire company.

He said: “We knew it’s a bit industrial, that’s why we called it the Chop Shop to blend in, but there’s a Greggs and a Subway just across the road, and a place for pole dancing lessons. “People have said we should move in to the centre of Long Eaton, but I’ve no idea how anyone can afford to rent shops there and still compete on price.”

Evan has invested thousands of pounds in refitting the premises. (Photo: Contributed)

He added: “We’ve bought people here who wouldn’t have set foot in the area before. We’ve supported the local football team. We want to give back and be part of building a community with everyone here.

“I don’t think the council are trying to ruin anyone’s life but it feels a bit like like we’re being bullied out. We just need to be understood a bit. You can’t look at a business as a few words on a bit of paper and dismiss it so quickly.”

In response to questions from the Derbyshire Times, a spokesperson for Erewash Borough Council said only: “The barber shop on Acton Business Park is operating without lawful planning consent. The council is taking appropriate action to address this issue.”

Evan has now enlisted the support of Erewash’s new Labour MP Adam Thompson to help make his case to the council, and has also launched a public petition on Change.org which he hopes can sway councillors’ opinion if it eventually comes to a debate.

The location of the shop, centre, as seen in 2021. (Image: Google)

He said: “It’s there to demonstrate how people feel about the place, and that they don’t want us kicked out.

“If there was ever a way to show your support then this is it. Sign our petition, share it wherever you can. We can appeal and fight this but we need you to help us beat this.”

More than 700 people have signed up in support so far, including Mason Simons, who said: “I’ve been going to chop shop ever since it opened.

“I travel around 20 minutes just for a haircut but not only do I leave feeling peng, I go there for a good chat with good people that leave me satisfied with the service [and] grateful to have a place where issues or concerns can be expressed and spoken with for a peace of mind.

“This barber shop provides much more than haircuts. It's a place for men to speak on mental health, have a good laugh and have an hour or so where nothing matters as you get a nice cut.”

Another supporter, Daniel Rowson, added: “I have followed one of the owners from starting out, and to see them expand into their own shop after years of hard work is very satisfying to see, but now let down by red tape and their lack of corporate millions of pounds to keep going. Let’s support small businesses.”

To add your name to the petition, go to change.org/p/savechopshop86.

