"It’s like sandstorms across our garden”: Residents upset as  roads, houses and cars left covered in dust

Derbyshire residents have raised complaints about a housing estate which is under development in the village.

For the last few months, Killamarsh residents found their houses, gardens and cars covered by a thick layer of dust.

The issues started as works progressed on a housing estate which is under development at the former Westthorpe Colliery site – located between Green Lane and Uppethorpe Lane.

The development is set to see 315 houses built, varying in size from two to five bedrooms, with Homes by Honey developing the eastern half of the site and Harron Homes the western side.

Houses, cars and roads were covered by a thick layer of dust.

Alun Whitaker, one of the residents affected, said: “The amount of dust that's being generated is ridiculous. Our windows, cars and all of our garden furniture are basically brown with the dust.

"When they started working a few months ago and it was raining, the road was full of mud, for the last few weeks it’s been dust.

Mr Whitaker submitted a number of complaints to North East Derbyshire District Council alleging that the dust has been causing nuisance for local residents.

Any dust, steam or smell arising on industrial, trade or business premises, which is prejudicial to health or a nuisance, are defined as a ‘statutory nuisance’ under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 (EPA).

Killamarsh residents found their garden furniture covered in dust and dirt.

The act states that any local authority has a duty to inspect its area for statutory nuisances and to take reasonable steps to investigate any complaints of statutory nuisance that it receives.

North East Derbyshire District Council confirmed receiving concerns from Killamarsh residents regarding the dust in the village and a monitoring visit was carried out to investigate the site.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We are aware of concerns relating to dust being produced during the construction of the development.

"We are aware of and have witnessed the water bowsers in operation on the site from a number of visits to the site by the planning enforcement and environmental health teams in recent weeks.

"A monitoring visit suggested that the site is operating as a typical construction site.”

A spokesperson from Harron Homes said: “Our site management team are in close contact with the local authority and environmental officers to ensure compliance with all relevant regulations and to ensure we listen to the concerns of the community.

“Please be assured that Harron Homes takes these matters seriously and we are committed to minimising disruption to the local community.

"We have implemented a number of measures to manage dust on site and regularly review our current practices to identify any additional steps we can take to further reduce the impact on nearby residents.

"We are presently damping down of roads and working areas during dry weather conditions with the use of dust suppression equipment and water bowsers.

“We remain committed to being a considerate neighbour throughout the duration of the development and will continue to engage with all affected parties to ensure this development has a long term positive impact to the area.”

A Honey spokesperson said: “We appreciate that sustained periods of hot and dry weather can lead to an increase in dust levels created during the construction process.

“We therefore implemented our pre-planned dust mitigation measures with immediate effect, which includes water dispersion across the entire site.

“This ensures all grounds are watered three to four times a day to prevent dust and all our activity on site is in accordance with our planning permission.

“We would like to thank local residents for their patience whilst we continue to build much-needed new homes for Killamarsh.”