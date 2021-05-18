‘It’s just horrendous’ – Roadworks cause traffic chaos in Chesterfield suburb

The Hasland Road works are causing traffic 'chaos'

Business owners and residents have voiced concerns over traffic around Hasland Road, near to Eyre Street, in Hasland, where work is currently underway to replace the existing iron gas pipes with new plastic pipes.

Simon and Jill Turner, of Hasland Pet Supplies, fear it won’t be long before there is an accident outside their shop due to the traffic “mayhem”.

"It’s really annoyed me the fact that they had 12 months when there was hardly any traffic on the roads yet they have started just when all the shops reopen,” Simon said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hasland Road works are causing traffic 'chaos'

“To start on the day that little businesses are able to reopen, it’s just caused mayhem.”

He added: “There have been a few near misses on the pedestrian crossing because drivers are having to queue then when they can go they have to wait for people to cross. It’s just chaos on the roads.”

An employee at nearby Kate Pantry’s, who wished to remain anonymous, described the congestion as “horrendous”.

The Hasland Road works are causing traffic 'chaos'

She said: “There is a lot of road noise and congestion outside and the crossing is a nightmare when the traffic is really bad. I can imagine it is the same for everybody along here. It’s just horrendous.

"It is very congested and the fumes from the cars as well. It’s just frustrating for the people that have to sit in the queue and for the customers who are trying to get to the shops.”

Having only reopend in recent days, Ken Marsh, owner of Blue Star Cafe, added: “Luckily I miss most of the traffic as I’m here for 6am and leave at 6pm. It’s just one of those things but as soon as they move down the road it’ll be better.”

Police also warned that the traffic congestion is having an impact on nearby Storforth Lane and The Green which are already congested during school times and it is posing a risk to children’s safety as drivers are mounting the pavement to get around other vehicles.

A police spokesman added: "We appreciate that your journey may be taking a little longer at the moment, although I am sure you would rather add a couple of minutes onto your journey that hit a pedestrian, risking yours and their lives.”

The work taking place on site in Hasland is part of Cadent’s 30-year mains replacement programme to futureproof its network and allow the company to keep the gas flowing.

A spokesperson for Cadent, the largest natural gas distribution network in the UK, said: “Our teams will be on site until mid-July carrying out essential maintenance work.

“We have planned this work closely with the local authority and the temporary traffic arrangements are necessary to ensure the safety of our teams and motorists as they navigate around our work area.

“We know this work is causing disruption, but we hope that people understand this is essential work to upgrade your gas mains and keep energy flowing safely and reliably.”