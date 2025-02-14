A Derbyshire Dales resident celebrated her 105th birthday this week and earned the rare distinction of receiving a congratulatory message from two different monarchs.

Hilda King, from Tansley, enjoyed cake and champagne among friends on Tuesday, February 11, ahead of a weekend gathering with all four generations of her family.

At the home where she still lives independently – with help from daughter Janet and Sunflowers Homecare Services – Hilda has now given pride of place on the mantlepiece to a birthday card from King Charles III, standing alongside the one she received on her centenary from Queen Elizabeth II.

Retired teacher Janet, 81, who lives close by, said: “Mum was in good spirits but told one of her carers ‘It’s just another day. One day you’re 104, then the next you’re 105.’

Birthday girl Hilda King, 105, with postman Steven Greenhough, who was thrilled to deliver the card from the King and Queen. (Photo: Contributed)

“She’s been looking forward to seeing everyone at the weekend, and some more champagne, and I think she was quite looking forward to receiving the card. It’s quite an achievement.”

Born in 1920, Hilda witnessed the reign of three different monarchs by the time she turned 33, as her home on the edge of Epping Forest was swept up by London’s growth.

As for so many of her generation, adolescence abruptly gave way to the duties of the Second World War, as Hilda’s new husband went to fight and she went to work in a munitions factory.

Janet said: “She has special memories of the war in London – the bombs, the doodlebugs, rationing, having a baby in the front room while there was an air raid and living some of the time in an Anderson shelter in the garden.”

Hilda enjoyed a relatively carefree childhood in roaring '20s Essex. (Photo: Contributed)

Once peace returned, Hilda moved on to a career in administration with the newly-established NHS, raised Janet and her brother Terry mostly as a lone parent, and watched her own mum live to the age of 99.

Janet said: “So many things have changed in the year’s she’s been alive, from the whole business of television to the advantages of having a washing machine.

“It can’t have been easy but she was a mum who was always there when we needed her and kept us all going through certain adversities.”

Hilda moved to Tansley 20 years ago to be closer to Janet and Terry’s family in Yorkshire, and even in her 80s embraced Derbyshire life immediately.

Hilda in around 1934 with her mum, who lived to the age of 99. (Photo: Contributed)

Janet said: “She joined a few ladies groups and the film club, did a lot of gardening and went for walks. She still enjoys the countryside and is looking forward to some better weather so I can take her out.

“She passes the time now reading, watching television and talking with people who pop into see her. Her hearing’s not so good but she still has her wits about her and realises how the world keeps changing.”

If there is any explanation for her long life, Hilda is probably embodying it, says Janet: “Mum’s always been very active and set a good example to the rest of us. Her grandmother lived to a good age too, so maybe there’s something in the genes.

“As for a good life, she’d probably say, ‘Love your family and do what’s right.”

On a summer's day in Clacton, 1938. (Photo: Contributed)

