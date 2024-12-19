Angry residents in Riddings are set meet with their landlord this week – after seeing their homes overrun by rats.

A group of 37 Guinness Partnership tenants along Church Street, as well as neighbouring business operators, will be making their feelings clear on Friday, December 20, having secured a community meeting with representatives for the landlord.

It comes after several months in which tenants have been plagued by rats invading their homes and destroying their belongings, with the landlord’s own pest control consultants saying that issues with communal drainage infrastructure need to be fixed.

Jodie Journeaux, 24, who grew up on Church Street and is now fighting on behalf of her mum, Natalie, 63, said: “They’ve been destroying the house and she’s afraid to live there any longer.

Guinness Partnership tenants in Riddings are dealing with an infestation of rats. (Photo: Contributed)

“She can hear the rats in the walls every night, and rings me around 1am. She’s found chew marks and droppings all over the house. She has even seen rats a couple of times, and said one was the size of a big cat.

“It’s affecting her hugely. Mum lives alone and recently lost her own mother, and now she’s dealing with symptoms of depression, and an ongoing unexplained stomach issue which started about six months ago. We’re trying to get doctors’ tests to see whether that’s connected to the rats.”

While Jodie has had to take occasional time off work to deal with pest control visits and press Guinness for action, she knows her mum is not alone in her predicament.

After setting up a Facebook group to discuss the situation with her mum’s neighbours, she was inundated with stories of rat sightings and droppings, some caught in traps and extensive damage or loss of household items.

Jodie Journeaux says the situation is having a serious impact on her mum Natalie. (Photo: Contributed)

Jodie said: “It’s been a communal issue for years but a lot of them are old and don’t know where to go to report it. It’s horrendous but not everyone realised until I put it on social media.

“Mum’s next door neighbour has her grandchildren living with her full time. The other day she caught a rat, rang Guinness to come and deal with it and they told her they’d send someone out within a week. She had to just chuck the rat outside again. It’s honestly disgusting.”

Reports submitted to Guinness by its pest control contractor Contego seem to back residents’ belief that the root of the problem is in the drains.

On October 7, Contego officers at Natalie’s home found rats were entering the kitchen and loft space via the soil stack, and advised Guinness to remove kitchen units to allow access to the pipes and carry out a full camera survey of the the drains for the block of properties. A week later, officers again wrote “a drain survey is required asap and a follow up is also required.”

The housing association has 37 tenants in these properties around Church Street. (Image: Google)

On November 5, they write: “I recommend the entry point is from the foul drain this requires proofing to stop further entry from rodents.”

On November 11: “I have found rat entrance points found in the kitchen around the foul drain, this requires correctly proofing to prevent rat ingress.”

Maintenance workers for Guiness have attempted an inadequate partial fix – but Jodie say it’s not worked.

She said: “Pest control said the holes needed to be filled with concrete, but Guinness used expanding foam instead and the rats chewed through that again straight away.

Residents have caught the rats on camera, and are frequently finding chewed up household items and droppings around their homes. (Photo: Contributed)

“The pest control officers came back and filled one of the wholes themselves, using concrete, but there are still multiple holes that need filling and all sorts of other problems.

“I want Guinness to recognise this is a communal issue, stop telling residents that it’s their responsibility, take some money out of their pockets and get the drainage issue sorted.”

While the drains may be offering rats an entry route to the tenants’ homes, there may be other reasons they are attracted to the area in the first place.

Samuel Wilson, a farmer who owns the patch of woodland and hayfield behind the properties, said: “I made Guinness come out last year and remove several tons of rubbish which had been thrown on to my land. It’s not quite as bad at the moment but there is a little bit accumulating. I don’t think it’s helping. Any household waste with food in is going to attract vermin.”

A spokesperson from the Guinness Partnership said: “We have carried out pest control and prevention work to homes where we have had reports of rats, and our specialist contractor has inspected the drains, and will be fitting drain blockers to prevent any rats that might be in the drains from accessing homes.

“We have also had reports of rats in external areas, and we are doing everything we can to address the issue - including engagement with the local environmental health service, who are happy with our actions.

Pest controllers have recommended work on the properties' drains to block the rats' access. (Photo: Contributed)

“We are always keen to work with residents to resolve any issues and are attending a resident meeting this Friday.”

Representatives for Amber Valley Borough Council are also expected to be in attendance as the relevant authority for housing and environmental health standards.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Environmental health is aware of issues with vermin at two Guinness Trust properties in Riddings. Officers have been in regular contact with both the residents concerned and representatives of Guinness Trust while the issue has been ongoing, with the aim to bring a resolution to the problems as quickly as possible.

“We understand that Guinness is now addressing the problem and that progress has been made at the properties concerned and may now be resolved, although the council is awaiting final confirmation of this.

"With Guinness seeking to actively resolve the problem, the council would not ordinarily seek to become involved, however officers are monitoring the situation and have escalated within Guinness to ensure a timely resolution.

“At present, with just the two properties affected, this doesn’t appear to be a widespread problem, but we would encourage Guinness Trust residents who have similar issues with vermin, to raise with Guinness in the first instance and, if not resolved within an acceptable timeframe, to report to the council's Environmental Health team.”

The meeting will be held at the Church Street community room, 10am to noon on Friday, and is open to all.

