Dog cruelty is on the rise in Derbyshire, shocking figures released by the RSPCA show.

The charity received 1,164 reports about cruelty to dogs in the county in 2023, compared to 979 in 2022. Nationally, the RSPCA received 52,662 reports about cruelty to dogs - around 144 a day - in 2023 compared to 48,567 in 2022 which equates to a rise of 8%. The figures have been released by the RSPCA as part of its No Animal Deserves Cruelty summer appeal.

“It is heartbreaking that more dogs need our help - we need to make a stand against this and say ‘no more’,” said Chris Sherwood, chief executive of the RSPCA. “Dogs are supposed to be man’s best friend, yet more and more dogs are being subjected to cruelty every year. Dogs are the most popular pet in the UK yet also the ones who potentially suffer the most.

“We would love to see, next year, cruelty going down. We know we can’t do this alone - so our purpose is for everyone to work together to create a kinder world for animals. That's why we've launched our summer appeal, because it’s vital that we all take action together to help animals like these dogs.”

This Doberman puppy was found cowering in bushes on Morton Road, Stretton.

Donations will help care for animals like the abandoned Doberman puppy found cowering in bushes in Stretton, near Clay Cross this year. Shocked by the pup’s state, the runner who found him on Morton Road in March immediately took him to a vet, who contacted the RSPCA.

RSPCA Inspector Pam Bird said: “It was purely by chance that this poor puppy was spotted by the runner. He was cowering in bushes and was clearly terrified. We are so thankful that the member of the public helped get this dog to safety at a vets, and to the staff at Medivet in Alfreton who looked after him - and absolutely fell in love with him. It’s heartbreaking to think how long the dog had been left abandoned for.”

The dog, who was given the name Dobby, has now been happily rehomed. The person responsible for abandoning him was never traced.

To donate to the RSPCA’s No Animal Deserves Cruelty summer appeal, go to rspca.org.uk/appeal.