On Sunday January, 28 a woman and her husband were out walking in the Peak District when she slipped and fractured the bottom of her pelvis.

A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue said: “Occasionally when we get a ‘thank you’ letter from a casualty we reach out to them to ask if they would be willing to write about the events up to and including their rescue.

“It’s informative for us to understand things from their perspective, and it also helps our followers and the wider public understand a little bit about what happens when a person makes a 999 call for help from mountain rescue.”

A walker's thank you to Edale Mountain Rescue Team who assisted her after she fell and broke her pelvis. Photo submitted

The walker, who signed off her letter as Mrs S, said: “My husband and I, together with two friends, drove into the Peak District to do a walk.

“It was a lovely dry day but quite cold. We parked across the road from Cutthroat Bridge and set off on our walk.”

The friends set off along the path up to Derwent Edge and then continued up the hill to White Tor Rocks.

They made their way back down the path across Derwent Moors towards Moscar House, where they stopped and sat on some rocks for lunch.

Just before Moscar House at the Fords they turned right through a gate, and headed towards the Sheepfold stile.

Mrs S said: “I climbed up the stile, a stile we have been over several times, turned myself round to go back down the other side, but on putting my foot on the first rung I lost my grip with my hand and I fell my full length.

“I was a little dazed and lay on the ground for several minutes before my husband and friends tried to help me up, at which point I realised that I had an injury as I couldn’t put any weight on my left leg.

“They managed to get me up off the ground and I leaned against the stile, at which point I told my husband I was unable to walk.”

A tent was put over her to shield her from the wind and given painkillers.

She said: “I was given some gas to ease the pain and lifted onto the stretcher very carefully and efficiently by several members of the team.

“They carried me across the field, over a stream, up some rocks and onto the path that took us down to an awaiting ambulance. “

She was transferred to the Northern General Hospital where it was identified she had a fracture in the bottom of my pelvis.

Mrs S said: “It’s hard to believe that these people don’t get paid for the volunteering work that they do, giving up their spare time to help people who get into difficulty and rescue people from some tricky and sometimes dangerous situations.

“My husband and I can’t thank them enough for the amazing work they did that day, and without them we really don’t know how we would have got to safety.