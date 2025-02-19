Five towns and a village will be hosting free activities that encourage communities to explore and embrace creativity, getting the new Derbyshire Makes project off to a great start. Derbyshire Makes is a three-year programme for which the county council secured £780,000 in Arts Council England Place Partnership funding using money from the National Lottery.

Councillor Barry Lewis, leader of the county council, said: "It's great to see the range of activities and events planned across communities for our first ever Derbyshire Makes festival, inspired by our proud history of making. We're keen to ensure that as many people as possible can get involved in making in all its forms and celebrate our heritage as well as the role making plays in Derbyshire now and in the future."

The festival will open with a creative heritage conference at Chesterfield Town Hall on March 28 when experts will share their knowledge and ideas. The conference is followed by two days of free, drop-in activities across the town centre, programmed by Junction Arts. Clothes-Wise will run workshops finding innovative ways to transform old materials, visitors can meet the maker and try traditional heritage skills at West Studios, and see the unveiling of a new public art commission, Kaleidoscope, by Lucie Maycock.

Next stop is Heanor from April 5 and 6 when the focus will be on the power of everyday making in a celebration of all things handmade, DIY and sharing skills. MakeShift is creating a programme of activities that will take place on the Market Place and in nearby high street venues. Drop in to the Community Living Room, hosted by Maison Foo Theatre, to meet makers, growers, sewers and shredders sharing their skills and stories and to pick up tips and materials to get making. The makers marquee hosts Trash to Flash workshops with artists and hands-on making workshops with Swanwick Men's Shed. Free family friendly activities at Infinite Wellbeing Centre, a relaxed space hosted by Hubbub Theatre and pop-up performances programmed by Furthest From the Sea, all build towards a Big Community Skills Share on the final day.

Cromford Mills hosts the festival on April 12 and 13 where activities inspired by folklore and the power of water will be programmed by The Arkwright Society. Visitors can listen to fables involving water spirits and mythical creatures, wander the arts and craft stalls and explore their creativity, from crafting magical fish to creating musical instruments.

Glossop hosts the festival on April 15 and 16 when nature themed activities will be programmed by High Peak Community Arts. An area stretching from the railway station to Norfolk Square will host installations of the lost tales of Glossop with Creeping Toad, audio tapestries from Clare Savory, puppetry on the story of the Swift from Fern Bartels and Den Pitman. There will be also be workshops, film screenings and 3D digital art.

Craftsmanship is celebrated in Bolsover on April 19 and 20 in activities programmed by Junction Arts. Make a buckle with artist Lise Bennett, or a banner with Ursula Rae, or a willow sculpture with Maggie Cooper. Community-made lanterns from the Bolsover Lantern Parade will be on show, there will be a Teenage Market, a film screening in the library and a display of works and workshops by the Creative Women's Network at the Parish Rooms.

The festival ends in Swadlincote on April 26 and 27 with free workshops and demonstrations, from pottery and wood turning to letterpress printing, alongside a Makers' Market, exhibitions and an art trail in partnership with Swadlincote Festival of Words. These activities are programmed by People Express.

In each town an artist will lead free drop-in making workshops inspired by exhibitions from local heritage collections including never before seen items from Derby Museums and the Derbyshire Records Office.

For more information and how to get involved, visit www.derbyshiremakes.co.uk

Meet the artists

"The fascinating geology of Derbyshire cultivates the landscape, ecology, human history and creativity of this place, it is brought to life as a whole with important countywide projects such as Derbyshire Makes.” These are the words of Cora Glasser, joint founder of the Buxton based arts practice Glassball Studio in 2001.

Glassball Studio co-founder David Ball and Cora are leading on a project titled MAKE Room for the Derbyshire Makes programme. Cora said: "The goal is to engage both those who are passionate about nature, the environment and climate conversations, as well as individuals who may feel disconnected, overwhelmed or find these topics less accessible. MAKE Room seeks to create a welcoming space where everyone can participate in discussions, workshops and walks, with the aim of building confidence to take small and significant actions toward a more resilient and connected future."

Sue Reddish, a mixed media textile artist for more than 10 years, has been appointed lead artist on the countywide Dare to Dream project. Textile artists will work with groups in the community to make banners and flags and the work will be shared in an exhibition.

Sue, who is based in Glossop, said: "We want to encourage people to 'fly the flag' for Derbyshire by making pieces that reflect their area and that tell us something about why it's special for them. These banners and flags will be unique to the makers, but we hope to bring them together to create a giant patchwork that will reflect the amazing diversity of Derbyshire that we can share and celebrate. We will be holding practical workshops at all of the festival hub events, after which my team of textile artists will be going out and leading workshops for various community groups across the county.”

Derbyshire Makes ambassador is fellow High Peak creative Alex Murphy, who reached the final five in television’s The Great British Sewing Bee 2024. Alex is working with Sue Reddish to recruit artists for flag-making workshops across the county. She said: “I’m especially looking forward to working with other artists on the project, and being inspired by their work too.”

Alex, 34, is a copywriter who enjoys making clothes and accessories in her spare time. She said: “I sew in our loft space, which is also where I work from home. I’m really enjoying making banners and flags at the moment – I recently made one for friends who have taken over our lovely local pub.”

Freelance artist Lise Bennett will celebrate Derbyshire's wire making heritage in workshops that she will be leading in Bolsover.

LIse, 50, said: "Ambergate, where I have lived with my daughter and our dog for just over 10 years, once had a wire making industry. The company, Richard Johnson & Nephew, which originated in Manchester, also brought their wire industry here, in 1876. Their wire became world renowned for its strength and quality and was used in famous suspension bridges, Rolls-Royce engines, farming, warfare, Raleigh cycles, bustles, bed springs and hugely influential telecommunication developments worldwide.

"I will be using coloured aluminium wire in my workshops in Derbyshire Makes festival, to create models of buckles, inspired by Bolsover's buckle and spur making industry." Her drop-in workshops will be at Bolsover Library on Saturday, April 19 from 10am until 4pm and on Sunday, April 20 from 10.30am until 3pm.

Lise said: "it will be so wonderful to encourage the wider public to engage with making and designing, and participants may learn new skills and find the mindful joy in creativity. I am looking forward to witnessing the sparks as imaginations alight!"

Derek Harbinson creates bowls, vases and sculptural pieces based on idols from imagined, ancient religions. His studio (Derek Harbinson Ceramics) is in the ground floor of a converted chapel where he lives in Middleton by Wirksworth.

Derek, who has had a career of nearly 40 years as a newspaper journalist and magazine editor, was a contest on The Great Pottery Throw Down in 2023. He said: "It was a completely amazing experience. Artists and makers tend to work alone a lot of the time so to be in the same space as 11 other potters for an intense period was a real joy. I ended up staying in the show for seven episodes out of 10."

His contribution to Derbyshire Makes will include participating in a creative retreat in March. Derek said: "The retreat will be a chance for makers from a variety of disciplines to get together for a weekend of discussion, information exchange and learning from one another.

"Derbyshire Makes is not just about promoting and giving a platform to Derbyshire's artists and makers, although that is hugely important, it's also to encourage people to get involved, to try something new and not be scared."

