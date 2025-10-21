A new restaurant offering fine dining in a north Derbyshire town is poised for its grand opening.

Rikshawaz, an Asian bar and grill that specialises in Indian dishes, is based at Unit 6, The Parade, Clay Cross, next to Subway.

Owner Saju Paul said: “Clay Cross hasn’t had anything like this before – it’s something different. We have an open kitchen because I wanted to keep the communication between the customers and the kitchen ongoing. Most of the Indian restaurants won’t take the challenge of an open kitchen but I thought it’s good for customers to see where we are cooking and how we are serving."

Three chefs are preparing meals seven days a week from midday, with an express menu available at lunchtime into the late afternoon and leisurely fine dining at night.

The dinner menu offers Rikshawaz chef specials in the form of pork, beef or lamb vindaloo, a sharing feast for two including gourmet carnivore platter and vegetarian platter, lamb and vegetarian main courses, sea food specials such as sea bass, prawn or salmon curry, tapas and small plates, salads and street bites.

Meals on the lunch menu include lamb, chicken, fish and vegetable biryani, curry bowls with naan and rice, naan rolls and burgers with chips.

Saju, 35, who is managing the restaurant, said: “I’ve made a really creative ambience with the furniture, the decoration and hanging plants to give it a rich, premium feel.”

He has five years’ previous experience in the food industry as a co-partner in Rickshawaz Indian Street Food, Derby.

Head chef Rohit Kumar, centre, and his colleagues Dambaru Dahal, left, and Sai Kiran Salla cook meals in an open kitchen so customers can see how their food is prepared and served.

Saju, who is married to Maneesha with whom he has a five year old son Aaron, said: “Last year we were looking for a new house to buy and we came across one in Egstow Park. While we were travelling, we stopped by Subway and saw this unit that was empty.

"I thought there were no fine dining restaurants in Clay Cross. When my family and my wife’s family visit, we have to go to Nottingham, Derby or Sheffield to get good food.”

Family and friends will attend the grand opening of Rikshawaz on Saturday, October 25.

Saju said: "We did a soft launch last weekend. I am so excited because customers are saying great words about the restaurant and our followers are going up on Facebook and Instagram.”

Rikshawaz’s opening hours are from midday until 10pm Sunday to Thursday and from midday until 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays.