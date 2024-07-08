Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two friends are taking on a challenge that will see them travel across Europe in a ‘beaten-up’ 2003 Seat Arosa to raise money for Ashgate Hospice and Cool Earth.

Carl Troke, 37, a builder from Mastin Moor, and Ryan Dethick, 33, from Bolsover, are taking part in the 2024 Poles of Inconvenience challenge.

The challenge pits people from around the world against each other in a race across Europe to reach as many points that are “inconvenient” to get to in the most unsuitable vehicle possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s going to be an absolutely bonkers mission for two lads in a car who haven’t got a clue what they are doing," said Carl.

Carl and Ryan visiting Ashgate Hospice with their Seat Arosa days before the setting off on the Poles of Inconvenience challenge.

The two friends will be setting off on their adventure on July 12.

The goal of the Poles of Inconvenience challenge is to reach as many locations and landmarks as possible, known for how notoriously difficult they are to get to. The competition organisers select each location. Points are awarded to each team for every location they reach.

Carl said: “There’s not much planning because that's the idea of this challenge. We’re taking a road map, and even though we have Google Maps on our phone, we’ve vowed not to use it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re going old school, but this is probably going to turn out terribly for us as we can’t speak any foreign languages and won’t be able to read any of the road signs. I think we’re initially going to try and head towards Milan, but we’ll see.”

Carl and Ryan are going on this adventure in a one-litre 2003 Seat Arosa they bought from a neighbour. They have had to make several modifications to the car to get it roadworthy for the challenge.

The friends plan to take minimal supplies with them on the journey and are going to be sleeping in hammocks that they will hang from the side of the car.

The challenge finishes on August 7 at a festival near Prague.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl plans on live-streaming the journey on YouTube and Facebook.

The two friends also have a JustGiving page to raise money for Cool Earth, an international non-governmental organisation that protects endangered rainforests to combat climate change and ecosystem loss.