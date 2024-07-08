“It’s going to be an absolutely bonkers mission" Derbyshire friends to tackle roadtrip challenge across Europe in a 'beaten-up' 2003 Seat Arosa
Carl Troke, 37, a builder from Mastin Moor, and Ryan Dethick, 33, from Bolsover, are taking part in the 2024 Poles of Inconvenience challenge.
The challenge pits people from around the world against each other in a race across Europe to reach as many points that are “inconvenient” to get to in the most unsuitable vehicle possible.
“It’s going to be an absolutely bonkers mission for two lads in a car who haven’t got a clue what they are doing," said Carl.
The two friends will be setting off on their adventure on July 12.
The goal of the Poles of Inconvenience challenge is to reach as many locations and landmarks as possible, known for how notoriously difficult they are to get to. The competition organisers select each location. Points are awarded to each team for every location they reach.
Carl said: “There’s not much planning because that's the idea of this challenge. We’re taking a road map, and even though we have Google Maps on our phone, we’ve vowed not to use it.
“We’re going old school, but this is probably going to turn out terribly for us as we can’t speak any foreign languages and won’t be able to read any of the road signs. I think we’re initially going to try and head towards Milan, but we’ll see.”
Carl and Ryan are going on this adventure in a one-litre 2003 Seat Arosa they bought from a neighbour. They have had to make several modifications to the car to get it roadworthy for the challenge.
The friends plan to take minimal supplies with them on the journey and are going to be sleeping in hammocks that they will hang from the side of the car.
The challenge finishes on August 7 at a festival near Prague.
The two friends also have a JustGiving page to raise money for Cool Earth, an international non-governmental organisation that protects endangered rainforests to combat climate change and ecosystem loss.
Carl and Ryan will be doing sponsored challenges on their live streams to raise money for Ashgate Hospice.
