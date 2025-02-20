Some Derbyshire children with special educational needs have been left waiting for a suitable school place for years.

Derbyshire County Council’s SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) department has faced criticism from parents who came up against a brick wall after fighting for their children’s wellbeing and right to education for years.

This comes after an Ofsted report published in November 2024 found that ‘widespread and systemic failings’ at the council’s SEND provision have led to ‘significant concerns’ and must be ‘addressed urgently’.

The authority has apologised for the significant impact delays have on children and their families and said the council was working hard within the Derbyshire Local Area SEND Partnership with partners across health, schools and the private and public sector to improve.

The council recently set up an independent improvement and assurance board and said the authority had an Ofsted approved ‘robust’ plan in place to ‘drive forward improvement at pace’.

However, Derbyshire families have said they did not see any improvements so far – with parents struggling to secure school places for their children or receive regular updates from the council.

After the Derbyshire Times covered a story of a Chesterfield boy who has been forced to stay at home since June last year, many parents came forward to share similar frustrations.

Natalie Eyre said: “Derbyshire County Council has ignored me for a year, consulted with a school in February 2024 who responded and they did not then respond back!

“That school is now over subscribed and my son has no specialist provision place! He is non verbal and specialist provision was identified when he was just two years old but due to internal errors we have no named school even though the national deadline was February 15 2025.”

Kayley Chadwick said: “Seven months my daughter hasn't been in school. Absolutely ridiculous and no body cares. The education system for SEN is a mess!”

Stacey Vivienne Kerry commented: “My sons EHCP states he needs specialist provision and they are still naming mainstream schools who have all said can’t meet his needs.

"My son was due to start school last September and I have to email them daily for any update on this I’m lucky if I get a reply, there is no contact number so only email for communication.

"Something really needs to be done about this situation, they are handing out fines for parents taking children on holiday yet what happens to working mums with a child at home with no school place ? How can they possibly work.”

Gary Cumberland added: “My autistic son hasn't been to school for four years in this September, they don't seem bothered.”

Kerry Taylor said: “They are not interested in the kids education or welfare I am currently fighting for my son as well it’s a complete joke yet if we take them out off school we get fined it's not fair on the kids.”

Kirsty Wildman commented: “My son was out of school for 19 months, similar situation. You have to keep emailing the council’s SEND team as your child may have got lost in the system as ours did. And we had three or four different caseworkers during this time. It’s disgusting!”

Paige Tyler Hand said: “What an absolute joke, it’s disgusting how much SEN children are being let down. It’s not fair at all.”

Colin Newman added: “We had to fight for years for our son. No help except from the brilliant MP Dennis Skinner. They wrote my child off and now he has a degree.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We are working hard to resolve the issues being raised. A significant number of local authorities are in a similar situation to us in Derbyshire’s Local Area SEND Partnership due to rising demands and the need for significant additional funding and national reform, as well as other more local challenges.

“These we have acknowledged, we apologise for and are working hard to improve with our partners across health, schools and the private and public sector.

“This is not a one-agency issue, it’s a partnership responsibility and one that we, as part of the Derbyshire partnership, take very seriously.

“We’ve recently set up an independent improvement and assurance board and are meeting monthly with a robust plan in place, now approved by Ofsted, to drive forward improvements at pace.

“SEND is one our most complex and sensitive areas of work with children and families at its heart and we continue to work hard, with our partners, to improve our services to provide them with the support they need and deserve.”