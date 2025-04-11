"It's disgusting": Chesterfield has most expensive car park charges in Derbyshire - as ranking compares parking fees across the county

Car parking charges across Chesterfield Borough Council car parks went up again at the beginning of April – with paying £2.20 for up to one hour of parking.

The prices increased by 10p or 20p depending on the location and the length of stay, with higher increases for monthly and annual permits and blue badge holders.

However, the new charges came after a number of similar increases over the last two years, making Chesterfield the most expensive place to park in Derbyshire.

We spoke to people in Chesterfield town centre.

Lynn Pickering said: “I think it’s disgusting that they are charging what they are. Working class are penalised, it’s every day people. We won’t be able to afford to come to town. If you think about paying £2 parking that’s equivalent to some of our shopping.”

Simon Beresforde said: “It’s silly. It is more expensive than anywhere else.”

Pam Fern said: “It’s ridiculous. It’s very expensive. It really puts people of from coming into Chesterfield when if you go to retails parks you can go shopping with no parking fee. That’s why Chesterfield is becoming such a ghost town.”

Paul Holmes, Liberal Democrats Councillor for Whittington, said: “It’s short sighted approach. They are killing the goose that lays the golden egg.

"They have now reached the point where they are deterring people from going into down to do the shopping or to use the market. They kill off the town centre.

"If there's less people shopping, then you get shopkeepers saying they want the rentals and the leases reducing or they will go. So they're getting extra money from the car park, but they're losing thousands in rent.

"Council are investing in the town centre renovation. You could create the most attractive town centre in the UK, but if people don't come to buy stuff, there's no point.”

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council said: “Increasing car parking charges by even a small amount is not an easy decision. We are very mindful of the impact on our residents and on the town centre overall.

“However, on balance, we feel the rise is as fair and reasonable as possible. We also provide a number of parking schemes including our residents’ parking permit which enables discounted parking during certain times of the day.

“In addition to this we offer a selection of schemes for people who need regular parking in the town centre including day, monthly and annual saver tickets, all offering discounts on the standard car parking tariffs.

“It’s important to note that income from car parks is an essential part of the council’s finances as it helps to support the maintenance of car parks and their infrastructure, and a range of activities within the town centre and across the borough – helping the council to protect services for the most vulnerable.”

The ranking below compares Chesterfield car parking charge with fees drivers have to pay in other villages and towns across Derbyshire.

The ranking does not include Derby city car park charges.

1 . Chesterfield car parking charges Car parking charges across Chesterfield Borough Council car parks went up again at the beginning of April Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Chesterfield car park charges Lynn Pickering believes that new Chesterfield car park prices are 'disgusting'. She is pictured with Andrew Pickering. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Chesterfield car park charges Pam Fern said that 'expensive' car park charges were putting people of from coming into Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales