"It's disgraceful behaviour": says Chesterfield litter picker - as needles discarded on path 'where children and dogs walk'
Gabbie Pattison, a member of Chesterfield Litter Pickers group, was cleaning rubbish at Mansfield Road near Temple Normanton on Monday (March 17), when she was approached by a couple.
The pair, who were walking their dog and were on their way to collect their child from school, told Gabbie that someone had discarded needles on the pavement towards the top of the hill.
The litter picker found needles on both sides of the barrier and cleared them away safely using a sharps bin she had with her.
Gabbie said: "This makes me mad as hell, I don't care what poison you inject into your body, but for goodness sake, get rid of your needles responsibly. To leave them on a path where children and dogs walk is downright criminal, shame on you.”
Lee Brassington, the founder of Chesterfield Litter Pickers, said: “It needs highlighting. It’s disgraceful behaviour.
“Apparently, it's a botox kit that was found with the needles. It doesn't matter what's in it, people should not be leaving these lying around for children or wildlife to discover.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.