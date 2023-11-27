News you can trust since 1855
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas: 20 seasonal shopfronts and magical Christmas displays in Derbyshire to get you feeling festive

Deck the halls!
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 27th Nov 2023, 14:10 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 14:29 GMT

If you’ve taken a walk around our town centres lately, you’ll have noticed that Derbyshire is officially in full-on festive mode.

Christmas trees are dotted about, dazzling light displays and festive shop fronts.

Thank you to our local businesses for submitting these seasonal photos which can be viewed in our gallery below.

Beautiful Christmas tree at Hunters Estate Agents Chesterfield.

1. Hunters Estate Agents Chesterfield

Beautiful Christmas tree at Hunters Estate Agents Chesterfield. Photo: submit

A full festive window including Santa, snow man and candy canes for Temptations Bakery & Coffee Lounge Limited in Dronfield Woodhouse.

2. Temptations Bakery & Coffee Lounge Limited

A full festive window including Santa, snow man and candy canes for Temptations Bakery & Coffee Lounge Limited in Dronfield Woodhouse. Photo: Temptations Bakery & Coffee Lounge Limited

Festive feel for Shop Indie on Steeplegate, Chesterfield.

3. Shop Indie

Festive feel for Shop Indie on Steeplegate, Chesterfield. Photo: submit

Madebyjudith in Alfreton indoor Market looks lovely - and is that Santa I can spot?

4. Madebyjudith

Madebyjudith in Alfreton indoor Market looks lovely - and is that Santa I can spot? Photo: submit

