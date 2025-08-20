Ali Akhter shared his story just a few days after opening the doors to Nextgen Gym and Fitness on High Street, New Whittington.

He said: “When I bought the Wellington Hotel, the roof had collapsed and there was water leaking in. The building was unmortgageable. Admiral Taverns was struggling to sell it because people were just walking in and walking back out again. People thought I was a little bit crazy when I said that I’m going to turn the Wellington into a gym. But I could see the vision for where all the equipment was going to go and all the different sections in the building."

No stranger to the fitness industry, Ali was at the helm of Spire Barbells Gym which he had operated since 2018. He took over Spire Barbells, which was in a unit at Station Lane Industrial Estate at Old Whittington, from Trevor Ravey who had run the gym for 57 years and originally operated it upstairs at the Red Lion in Brimington. Ali said: “Trevor couldn’t walk away from it so he continued to run things and look after things for me. When we spent time together Trevor would tell me continuously: “I keep having this dream together where the gym’s moved, it’s really, really busy and there are people everywhere humping and pumping!”

A rent increase on Spire Barbells’ unit spurred Ali into action. He said: “I realised that the unit was quite small and was quite remote where it was so I thought I’m going to start looking for my own premises. When I looked at the Wellington, Trevor said ‘can you manage this?’ and I said ‘of course I can – I love a challenge’.”

Trevor captured part of the six-month renovation on camera but was sadly, unable to see the finished result as he died in May this year. Ali said: “The day that he passed away, he came into Wellington to take progress photos.”

Just a couple of months later Ali suffered family heartache when his 46-year-old brother died. Ali’s brother was travelling from Manchester, where he lived, to London to see his mum when he pulled over on the hard shoulder near Leicester Services because he wasn’t feeling well. He told police who pulled up behind his motorcycle that he was going to a hotel to get some sleep so they escorted him. Checking in, he asked the staff for a wake-up call and booked breakfast but the following morning he couldn’t be roused from his bed.

Dad of three Ali said: “It’s been the craziest year of my life. We found out that my little boy, who is 14 months old, has a heart condition which he has to have surgery for. The main artery that goes up to his heart has grown around the front of his oesophagus. They have to move it to stop the restriction.”

Providing a long-term investment for his children was among Ali’s motivations in creating the new gym. He said: “We'd got something that looked like an eyesore in the community and I thought I can change the appearance of the High Street, I can change the volume of footfall and bring something that can create excitement and hustle and bustle on the High Street again.”

His vision has paid off. Ali said: "We’ve had 233 new sign-ups since we opened on Saturday. People were coming and going all day on Saturday – even people who weren’t signing up to the gym. It was absolutely amazing - I was blown away.”

With the main gym up and running, Ali, 43, is now setting his sights on the exterior. He said: “Astroturf is going to be put across the back and outdoor gym equipment will be put on that. I’m going to put in a Chinese themed garden for yoga. We’ve got a lovely cherry tree that’s about 50 or 60 years old that I’m going to have pruned back.

“I've literally been working in there from 7am until 11 at night to get it done. I’ve promised my wife and children a holiday once it’s all settled.”

