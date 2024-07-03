'It’s been really successful' Derbyshire village launches new weekly market offering fresh produce

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the rise of supermarkets and online shopping in the UK, the country has seen a decline in its food and goods markets in our towns and cities.

In one Derbyshire village, a weekly market has been set up, aiming to provide an alternative way of shopping to its community.

Tupton’s new market has seen success with both residents and businesses, with four vendors now pitching up their stalls in the village's Community Garden every Wednesday.

Tupton Councillor David Hancock said: “When I was little, we had six or seven shops around Tupton where you could buy produce, but now we only have a few.

Luke Wood of Calvert's butchers

“It’s a good half an hour if you are going by bus to Tesco, either to the one in Clay Cross or Chesterfield, due to the bus routes. So this market will help a lot of people locally, especially older residents."

Tupton Parish Council has hailed the village's new weekly market as ‘really successful’ with both residents and businesses.

Initially starting three months ago with just one vendor—a local mobile greengrocer—Tupton is developing its own little market, with four vendors now attending the Tupton Community Garden every Wednesday.

The council had been approached by several residents, requesting they bring ‘Howell’s Fruit and Veg’ to the village, who had been successfully trading out of the car park of a nearby pub for several months.

Corey Howell of Howell's Fruit and Veg

Cllr David Hancock said: “We had requests from residents because Howell’s had been working up at the Tupton Tap pub up the road, who had said we would love something like this in the village.

“We found the perfect spot in the Community Garden and it has just grown from there.”

After a couple of weeks of successful trading in the village, Howell’s Fruit and Veg was soon joined by Calverts Butchers, Shaun’s Fresh Fish and Seafood, and Foxgloves and Lilies Florists.

Each pays a minimal amount of money for their Wednesday pitch, which goes towards the upkeep of the garden.

Karen Wibberley of Foxgloves and Lilly's florists

Howells Fruit and Veg arrived in the community gardens as a relatively new company, only being set up by owner Corey Howell in January 2024.

The mobile greengrocer offers a wide variety of fruit and vegetables, sourced from farmers in Lincolnshire, as well as free-range eggs and honey.

Corey said: “I think there needs to be more things like this. A lot of people can’t get down to supermarkets easily, and often their produce does not last as long.

“You need to go to a market to get your freshest stuff. If not, it will sit in store rooms and on shelves a lot longer. Fresh produce is a lot better for you.”

Tupton's market takes place every Wednesday at the Community Gardens

Calvert’s Butchers was the second business to set up a pitch at Tupton’s Community Gardens. The Sheffield-based mobile butchers have been trading around Derbyshire for more than 12 years, with suppliers from up and down the country.

The business was set up 10 years ago by a husband and wife, Craig Wood and Atheana Calvert, with their son Luke.

Luke said the traditional butcher shop was “dying out,” and going mobile and trading from markets and community events is a good way to keep the independent butchery industry going.

“You are supporting local businesses, and it’s brilliant. It brings back that traditional way of shopping, which I think people need,” said Luke.

Foxgloves and Lilies Florists was the most recent edition of Tupton’s Community Garden Market.

Owner Karen Wibberley set up the florist company just over three years ago after being furloughed from her job as a horticulture teacher during the pandemic.

Having only set up shop in the community gardens recently, Karen is already enjoying her time trading there.

She said: “It’s fabulous. It is so, so good. It’s a community thing, really. It reminds me of when I was little and went to the markets in Sheffield.

“It’s about healthy eating, going for a walk to fetch your vegetables, flowers for a friend, or plants for the garden. It’s all here in this little space."

The fourth stallholder at the new market is Shaun’s Fresh Fish and Seafood.

Shaun sells fresh fish and seafood out the back of his refrigerated van, bought on the same day from the fish market in Grimsby. He said that fulfilling orders “has been a fantastic experience” and local fresh fish merchants are doing a “great job” of keeping supplies readily available.

Deborah Bennett has become a frequent attendee at the market.

As a Tupton resident, Deborah has found the market convenient due to mobility issues that make it difficult for her to get around.

Deborah said: “It’s great. I love it and come every week. A lot of people come, and there are a lot of old people that come as well, as it’s a lot easier for them than going to the shops.

“I like buying fresh stuff, and not only that, it’s keeping local people in business.”

The stall holders are each given a trial period of a few weeks to decide whether or not they can successfully trade in the village, and are charged a minimal fee to pitch up.

The money received will be used for the upkeep of the Community Garden.

Cllr Hancock said: “I think it’s been really successful and the feedback has been really good.