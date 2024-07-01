It's been an absolute nightmare’ said Derbyshire mother as fundraising continues for daughter's rare cancer treatment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

"It's been an absolute nightmare' said Vanessa Dodes, whose 22-year-old daughter Libby has been diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer.

Libby, an avid horse rider and veterinary nurse, fell from her horse and was taken to A&E with a suspected fractured pelvis, in October 2023.

During checks in hospital a 23cm tumour was discovered in her abdomen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Libby, from Mickleover, was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer, known as small-cell ovarian cancer, with only 400 known cases worldwide.

In November 2023 22 year-old Libby Dodes was diagnosed with small-cell ovarian cancer.

The 22-year-old, who has required surgery and several rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, needs £300,000 to fund immunotherapy treatment, which is not currently funded via the NHS.

More than £96,000 has been raised to fund treatment so far.

Vanessa set up a fundraising page on November 30, 2023, to support her daughter.

She said: “High-dose chemotherapy seems to be the key to beating this cancer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keen horse rider Libby recieved the cancer diagnosis after a freak accident were she fell from her horse

Libby has had to seek treatment in London due to local hospitals lacking the capacity and funding to provide what she needs.

Vanessa said: “The biggest frustration of this whole thing really is the fact that your daughter, at the age of 22, gets diagnosed with cancer, which nobody ever thinks is going to happen to us.

“You then get told it is the rarest cancer there is, with only 400 reported cases around the world, and nobody up here in the East Midlands knows anything about it, so you are tasked with doing your own research.

"We are now on our third trust to get the right treatment for our daughter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A petition has been set up to try and change the age restrictions placed upon high-dose chemotherapy.

Vanessa said: “That is my fight going forward. To ensure that the next parent or family that has to go through this does not have to go through what we have, going from one trust to the next, being told yes, you can have the treatment, then no, you can’t because of the funding.”

Libby described her ordeal since her diagnosis as “incredibly hard.” She said: “You question every day whether or not you're going to beat this thing or is it going to get the better of me. But I keep going, and I’m strong and determined to beat it.

“I just can’t give up, but it has absolutely just destroyed my life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stacey Papworth, owner of Muddy Rugs Equine Laundry service in Derbyshire, raised around £400 for the cause.

Libby is a customer of Stacey’s Alfreton-based equine and pet laundry service.

Stacey said: “Sharing the passion of equestrian sports and being a similar age to Libby, I felt I had to get behind the fundraising. I knew as soon as I read Libby’s story that I wanted to do what I could to raise awareness and any funds I could to help. It just felt so right that I did.”

The small business owner shared Libby’s GoFundMe page on her business Facebook account to raise awareness and has donated a portion of her April takings to the cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stacey has also been producing and raffling horse memory cushions, with the money raised also going to Libby’s GoFundMe. She described Libby as a “lovely girl.”

She said: “Libby’s really outgoing, and she comes back from having her treatments done in London, and she is back on her horse. She absolutely lives for her horses.

“She is really fighting as much as she can.”

Libby describes the support she has received via donations and fundraising as “overwhelming.”

She said: “The support from everybody has just been incredible, and I am so grateful that there are people out there like that who are willing to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t thank Stacey enough and everybody else who has put on fundraising events or donated. Even if it is just a pound, I am grateful for anything anybody can give.”

Despite her dreadful experience over the last 12 months, Libby has managed to summon great strength and bravery in order to successfully pass her first-year veterinary nurse exams.