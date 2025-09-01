'It's an absolute game-changer!' Wheelchair user's Derbyshire home is transformed on George Clarke's Beautiful Builds programme

An IT expert who suffered a spinal cord injury in a skydiving accident a decade ago has had his home in Matlock transformed with the help of a TV star.

On the latest instalment of Channel 4's new series George Clarke's Beautiful Builds, Ben had trouble accessing the kitchen and garden of the home where he and his partner and her two children have lived for four years.

He said: “Since being in a wheelchair, you don’t realise that there are lots of challenges to everyday life. Top cupboards I can’t get into. The hob is bad for my shoulders – if there is fat spitting, it goes straight in my face. I can’t get close to the taps so I’m always side onto the sink and twist awkwardly.

"The kitchen is really lovely but it’s time to make some changes. It would be nice to have lots of accessible features in there.”

Ben with George Clarke who designed this fully accessible kitchen for his home in Matlock (photo: Channel 4)

Half of the split-level garden, which has a 2m drop, was out of bounds for Ben who was unable to watch the children play in the lowest part. Ben said: “A dream garden for me is a bit of shade, an outdoor kitchen, entertaining space and an opportunity to get some remote working space to separate work life from home life.”

Interior expert George Clarke worked with garden designer Luke Millard to transform both the house and garden to meet Ben’s accessibility needs and budget of £80,000. The building work took three months with the family remaining in the house while it was done.

An open-plan L-shaped kitchen diner was created, turning Ben’s old office space into the dining area with direct access to the garden. New installations included a hob and sink in a movable worktop, two low level ovens and storage units with pull-down baskets.

Ben said of the kitchen transformation: "It's amazing - an absolute game-changer. The rise and fall worksurface feels like the centrepiece for me – it will make it so much more accessible for me for cooking and my daughter loves baking on a weekend and it can lower to her levels. I can go straight to the sink, I can reach the taps, it makes it so much more usable.”

Ben and George look at plans for the redesigned kitchen (photo: Channel 4)

A garden office was built on stilts with a balcony so Ben can watch the children playing. The lower play space was transformed with a climbing wall, a slide and 150 ferns to give it a woodland feel. An outdoor kitchen and dining area were among the six family-friendly areas that were created in the garden. Ben said: "Something here for everyone and so much more usable space for me. It's amazing - it will give me a lot of separation between work life and home life.”

George Clarke said: “For Ben his brief wasn't about accessibility it was great design, and we’ve done it!”

The programme host advised that that refurbishing a kitchen or garden can add 20% to the value of your home, while erecting an outdoor office can add 10%.

*See the full transformation of Ben’s kitchen and garden on episode 3 of George Clarke’s Beautiful Builds, which is now available on catch-up.