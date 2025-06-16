A Derbyshire primary is one of over 3,000 schools across the UK set to benefit from a new government programme.

Lenthall Infant and Nursery School, at Marsh Avenue in Dronfield, has secured funding of £150,000 to develop their on-site nursery provision.

The grant is part of a £37 million government investment to create 100,000 new childcare places in 3,334 schools across the UK.

The scheme will enable the school to create an additional 60 places for children in the immediate community and those travelling across the Yorkshire border.

This allows Lenthall to offer school places to children aged two to seven following a local consultation to change the age range of the school.

Headteacher Mrs. Kerry Moody said: “It’s amazing news for our small school and means we can support even more young learners at Lenthall. We’re excited to grow our Lenthall family even more and look forward to creating an enriching environment for our current and future children.

“All the staff at Lenthall have big plans for the school, and this is only the beginning – we’re aspiring to secure additional funding and resources in the future, which will help us enhance our environment and provision, including our outdoor learning areas.

"Most recently, we are incredibly proud to have been accepted as a Climate 180 Schools Partner, which will enable us to integrate climate change education into the curriculum and utilise our extensive school grounds as a vibrant learning environment.

"Our goal is to build a strong reputation for delivering exceptional learning experiences to nursery and infant children in Derbyshire.”

Louise Jones, the Member of Parliament for North East Derbyshire, said: "I’m delighted that this school is receiving £150,000 worth of Government funding. This is great news for North East Derbyshire, the pupils of Lenthall Infant and Nursery School, and the staff working at the school. I visited the school back in April and heard first hand how excellent their teachers and pupils were, I can’t wait to see the results of the investment."