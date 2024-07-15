“It's absolutely disgraceful!” – says Derbyshire headteacher as milk thief smashes camera at primary school
Clowne Infants and Nursery School has issued an appeal for help to find the person responsible for the milk theft.
The incident happened earlier this week when a thief struck early in the morning, taking pupils’ milk before smashing an expensive CCTV camera.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for a replacement camera – with over £500 donated in just two days.
Now the school have shared a CCTV image showing a picture of the man in connection to the incident.
Susie Kirby, the headteacher at Clowne Infants and Nursery School shared the following appeal: “Does anyone recognise this person who stole the children's milk at 5.48am this morning.
“He then proceeded to smash the camera with what looks like a wrench. This will cost us thousands to repair.
“This is the second time, the children's milk has been stolen in the last couple of months. The car has stolen plates on it. The police are involved. If you saw anything or even recognise him, please contact school - it's absolutely disgraceful!”
The school hopes the community will help in replacing, or repairing the camera.
Natasha Spacie who orgnaised the GoFundMe page added: “As we all know schools in general aren’t given enough funding and what little funding is available should go to benefit our children, not make amends for what some idiot has done! Please donate, I know Clowne can come together and be hella mighty when needed. Thank you.”
