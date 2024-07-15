Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A primary school has launched an appeal after a man stole children’s milk before smashing a CCTV camera.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clowne Infants and Nursery School has issued an appeal for help to find the person responsible for the milk theft.

The incident happened earlier this week when a thief struck early in the morning, taking pupils’ milk before smashing an expensive CCTV camera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for a replacement camera – with over £500 donated in just two days.

Clowne Infants and Nursery School have shared a CCTV image showing a picture of the man in connection to milk theft.

Now the school have shared a CCTV image showing a picture of the man in connection to the incident.

Susie Kirby, the headteacher at Clowne Infants and Nursery School shared the following appeal: “Does anyone recognise this person who stole the children's milk at 5.48am this morning.

“He then proceeded to smash the camera with what looks like a wrench. This will cost us thousands to repair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is the second time, the children's milk has been stolen in the last couple of months. The car has stolen plates on it. The police are involved. If you saw anything or even recognise him, please contact school - it's absolutely disgraceful!”

The school hopes the community will help in replacing, or repairing the camera.

Natasha Spacie who orgnaised the GoFundMe page added: “As we all know schools in general aren’t given enough funding and what little funding is available should go to benefit our children, not make amends for what some idiot has done! Please donate, I know Clowne can come together and be hella mighty when needed. Thank you.”