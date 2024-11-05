A village pub has teamed up with a Brownie pack to honour those who sacrificed their lives in conflict.

The Red Lion in Brimington is decorated with a spectacular cascade of poppies which are attached to a net on the outside of the building.

Pub landlady Heather Mills said: “1st Brimington Brownies have donated the poppies and the net. It looks absolutely amazing. We’ve had the wooden soldier put outside and the flags are up.”

All of the poppies have been hand crocheted by one woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, but is nicknamed Mother Hubbard by her nearest and dearest.

Heather said: “I put a picture of the poppy net on Facebook and we’ve had a lot of people remark about how good it is and how nice it that we’ve done something. We’ve had people in the car taking photos out of the window and people stopping and taking pictures of it too.

"We're hoping that next year she might do us another one and we can keep extending it across the pub.”

People participating in Brimington’s remembrance parade this Sunday will be able to see the handmade work of art when they walk past the pub after laying poppy wreaths.

Visitors to The Red Lion can write messages on poppies for a remembrance wall and also buy a keepsake in aid of a worthy cause. Heather said: “We’re a Marstons pub and Marstons has teamed up with the Royal British Legion and had some glasses made with poppies on them. We’re selling those for £2.50 and all the proceeds go the Royal British Legion.”

Heather, her supportive husband and bar staff work hard to make the pub a hub for the village. She said: “I like to work with the community and do things that will put things back in the village where we are.

"I’ve worked with the Brownies for the last 18 months. We do a lot of free events for the community. We’ve just done a massive Halloween party for the kids free of charge. Anything we do food wise, we charge minimal to cover the cost. We've got a Christmas party for the children on December 14 with a Santa's grotto. A couple of groups use my function room every week that don't pay so we've asked them for donations; that’s going to be able to buy every child that comes a present from Santa. Local businesses are donating selection boxes.”

Heather, who is originally from Calver, ran the Boot and Shoe in Grassmoor before moving to Brimington two and a half years ago.