Derbyshire County Council has issued an apology to Staveley care home patients and their families after causing ‘confusion’ and ‘upset’.

The incident took place on Thursday, April 10, when relatives of patients at the Staveley Centre, a care home in Middlecroft which provides specialist support to dementia patients, have reported that they received calls from Derbyshire County Council.

The families said that during the telephone calls they were advised by the council workers that they had to move their relatives from the centre to a new care accommodation by Monday, April 28 – giving them just over a fortnight to find an alternative provision.

This comes after financially struggling Derbyshire County Council made a decision to repurpose The Staveley Centre in Middlecroft, and Thomas Fields Care Centre, in Buxton – putting an end to long-term residential care to allow the homes to focus only on hospital discharge beds.

Staveley Councillor Anne-Frances Hayes said it was 'abhorrent' that this 'additional strain' had been placed upon the families of Staveley Centre patients due to the 'council 'being unable to understand its own timeline'.

The council, which is continuing to manage a multi-million pound budget deficit, says it is preparing to refocus its adult care services by supporting more dementia patients and helping more people to stay at home.

After being contacted by the Derbyshire Times, a spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said that the council ‘has given out the wrong information’ and has since offered an apology to the families.

It has been confirmed that April 28 was an internal deadline for the council to assess the care and support needs of the residents at Staveley Centre before their move to new facilities.

Councillor for Staveley Division Anne-Frances Hayes said: “I was contacted by the daughter of a resident of The Staveley Centre after she had received a phone call from Derbyshire County Council saying she had just over a fortnight for her loved one to vacate the home.

“On contacting Derbyshire County Council, I was told that this was an error by the Council who had mis-read its own timeline.

“As elected member for the division, I have asked to be provided with a copy of the timeline and I am hugely disappointed to see that, to date, this has not been forthcoming.

“These are extremely vulnerable patients, many with dementia, some of whom have called The Staveley Centre their home for up to 10 years.

"Relatives of the patients have already had to deal with the cruel decision to move their loved ones, it’s abhorrent that this additional strain has been placed upon them due to the Council being unable to understand its own timeline."

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We’re sorry to have caused this confusion and would like to apologise for the upset this has caused.

“The date of 28 April is the date by which we we’ve planned to ensure we’ve reviewed the care and support needs of all our residents in Staveley which is part of our pledge to support families throughout this time.

“We can assure residents and their families that we will be with them every step of the way to support them to find suitable new homes, and we will ensure that all moves are well-planned and done at the pace of each resident and their families to limit the impact of the change.

“We have a set of pledges that we will follow and will offer support throughout the process which will continue after they have moved to their new homes.”