Alan has put his mark on Cascades House at Clatterway in Bonsall which was originally built as a cornmill in the first half of the 19th century.

He said: "It's been a huge part of my history and every room is full of my travels. For 40 years I've travelled all over the world to 30 different countries. I've loved them all but especially China, India and Japan.

"I moved down here from Cumbria in 1996 and discovered this wonderful old rambling, slightly dilapidated Victorian house. It needed a new roof and repairs throughout. We've worked on it, added five new bathrooms, built an annex and made it a lovely family house and a B&B which has been always popular with visitors to the Peak District and people wanting to spend time in our Meditation Garden."

The magnificent Cascades Gardens are inspired by Japanese gardens and cover three and a half acres. When Alan first viewed the property, there was just a piece of lawn, a large expanse of wasteland and 15 waterfalls. He said: "It's a very dramatic site with a 100ft cliff, a limestone quarry with high sides to it and lovely views. There was an acre of hogweed, an acre of stinging nettles, an old lead mine and I suppose it was the village tip!

"It was a wonderful challenge because it was my fifth opportunity to design and create a garden as a hobby in my spare time. I previously had gardens in the Cotswolds, Norfolk and in Cumbria beside Lake Loweswater."

Over the past three decades, the former wasteland has been developed into a tranquil haven which contains a water garden, a Buddhist Garden and a Stone Garden plus a Bonsai nursery with 150 trees from China and Japan.

Alan and his team of young helpers have just put the finishing touches to a new attraction modelled on an 18th century tea house which will also serve as a meditation room.

"The whole garden started as an idea on meditation and Buddhism and has been based on that ever since," said Alan. " We have a rather wonderful 10ft Buddha in the garden.

"I've spent 20 years studying and giving talks on Japanese gardens. I teach Zen meditation now and we have sessions here - I believe very strongly in what the Japanese call being at one with nature."

Alan was taught Zen meditation at the Eiheiji monastery, one of the head temples of the Soto Zen, during a private trip to Japan in 1996 to look at gardens, several of which were 500 years old.

Four years earlier, the death of Alan’s first wife from liver cancer following the loss of their baby daughter left him devastated. Alan said: "I had an idea to go and see the Dalai Lama and ask him 'what is the purpose of life?' I found myself knocking on his bungalow door at 8,000ft in Dharamsala in north-west India.

"Within two days I was sitting with him asking that very same question. He gave me the talking to of my life for 40 minutes in his living room, with a cup of tea. In simple terms, he told me life was about being happy and if you're going to be happy and to help others to be happy you have got to have a clear, stable, quiet mind. He recommended and introduced me to meditation...that's how this garden started."

Now aged 75, retired sales and marketing director Alan is continuing his labour of love in Cascades Gardens. He will retain ownership of his Japanese-inspired masterpiece of design and horticulture when his family home is sold.

Cascades House is currently on the market for £825,000, with an open viewing day planned for August 29 from 11am.

Alan said: "We're downsizing because there are only three of us at home now - my wife and our eight-year-old daughter. I have enjoyed every minute of living here.

"It's a very special house next to a beautiful garden and we're saying to people who buy the house that you can have private access to the garden as part of the deal."

The open day will enable prospective buyers to look around the main house and a separate annex on the half-acre plot. There will also be the opportunity to view the magnificent Cascade Gardens.

To register your interest in the open house viewing, call Bricks + Mortar estate agent on 0330 122 9960 or email: [email protected]

1 . Cascades House Alan Clements outside his house at Clatterway, Bonsall which is on the market for £825,000. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Cascade Gardens Alan Clements looking out over the gardens that he has spent 30 years creating. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Cascades Gardens A 10ft golden Buddha keeps watch over the gardens. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales