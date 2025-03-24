Chesterfield MP, local councillor, unison representatives, school staff and parents attended a public meeting held at African & Caribbean Community Association premises in Hasland at 7pm on Thursday, March 20.

Concerns over education, wellbeing and safety were raised at a public meeting after controversial staff cuts were proposed at a Chesterfield primary school.

Chesterfield MP, local councillor, unison representatives, school staff and parents attended a public meeting held at the African & Caribbean Community Association premises in Hasland at 7pm on Thursday, March 20.

The meeting was organised by UNISON in response to controversial plans to reduce the number of teaching assistants posts at Hady Primary School from 16 to the equivalent of seven and a half teaching assistants. The plans would also see a complete removal of the Intervention Worker post.

The cuts were announced earlier this year after Chorus Academy Trust took over the primary in September – raising concerns among parents, teaching staff and union representatives.

Dave Ratchford, UNISON Regional Officer, spoke in length about the potential impact of the cuts on the children attending the school as well as the staff.

The meeting heard that Hady is a primary with 58 SEND pupils – including children with physical disabilities.

In just one year group there are seven pupils with special educational needs, 10 from families of economic deprivation and pupils identified as ‘at risk of challenging home environment’.

Nationally, the average numbers of Teaching Assistants to the general school population is 1:26. The average numbers of Teaching Assistants to SEND pupils is 1:3.

MP Toby Perkins said it was a 'tremendous shame' that Chorus Education Trust representatives could not attend the public meeting.

At Hady the number of Teaching Assistants is 16 making the ratio to SEND pupils just less than 1:3.

Mr Ratchford said: “That hardly seems excessive. Were these proposals to go ahead, that ratio would climb steeply to about 1:8. That’s far worse the national average.”

Mr Rachford added that concerns were also raised with UNISON that Chorus were seeking to reduce the teaching assistants’ salaries to around the National Minimum Wage – which could result in experienced staff members leaving their roles.

He explained how challenging the teaching assistant role was – giving examples of pupils spitting at or physically assaulting members of staff.

Corinne Coward, Schools Convenor at Derbyshire Unison, is in regular contact with staff at Hady primary and talked about concerns raised with her.

She said: “From talking to the teaching assistants it’s very apparent that they don’t have the respect that they should for the job that they do.

“I can’t see any reason for these cuts going ahead. Teaching assistants are the backbone of education.”

UNISON representatives received reports that a teaching assistant who shared concerns about aggressive behaviour from a pupil who was told to ‘deal with it or leave’.

Some teaching assistants who work at the school attended the meeting - they did not wish to be named due to concerns over losing their job.

The teaching assistants reported that they have been treated worse at work since September and complained about Chorus Education Trust making a decision to close the break out room used to calm down pupils – before refusing to explain why.

They said that reducing the number of TAs would have a ‘massive knock on effect’ on all children calling the trust’s decision ‘cutting children’s education’.

They spoke in detail about the importance of special relationships between children and their teaching assistants - who can offer them a sense of stability and continuality, support them with their studies and help improve their wellbeing. They expressed concerns about the long-term impact this lack of support could have on children.

Ludwig Ramsey, Councillor for Spire ward, said the children were the future and the lack of support for pupils with special educational needs was a ‘concern we should all be wary of’.

He added: “Chorus Trust treats teaching assistants as a commodity. This is quite disrespectful because of the important work that they do. They play a big part in running the school. Academies often focus on money but their priority should be children.”

Parents who attended the meeting expressed their disappointment and concerns as well.

They said that Hady Primary School was a ‘fantastic’ school that used to ‘shine’. Many said that the school went downhill since September with pupils seeing frequent teacher changes, leading to lack of ‘consistency for children’.

They thanked teaching assistants for ‘going above and beyond’ for their children.

Parents said they were ‘very worried’ about the future education of the children - raising concerns that the lower number of teaching assistants would mean that all pupils would ‘be affected’.

One dad said that his son who used to love going to school, gradually lost all his interest in education since September. Another parent said the family considered moving their daughter into a different school as a consequence of Chorus Education Trust taking over the primary.

Parents also spoke about health and safety risks – as many teaching assistants the school currently employ have gone through first aid training.

A teacher who was at the meeting explained how working with teaching assistants can take pressure off teachers. She said that while working in a school where she had 30 five-years-old to take care of without any help from a teaching assistant she saw frequent disruptions for the whole class.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins, summed up three meetings he had attended regarding issues at Hady Primary School - first with Chief Executive director of Chorus Educational Trust, second with governs and teaching assistants and third with the school’s headteacher.

He explained that Chorus Educational Trust representatives told him that the number of teaching assistants at Hady Primary was ‘excessive’ in comparison to other schools.

He was told that the school was in financial deficit and a number of teaching assistants were offered permanent positions just before Chorus Education Trust took over - plans the trust were not aware of before.

In October last year the Labour Government announced a big increase in school funding and a particularly big increase for special needs provision.

Mr Perkins spoke to the trust representatives about this in the hope that they would halt any decision about cuts until they found out what increase in funding they would receive next year.

The meeting heard that the chief executive told Chesterfield MP that even if the trust had a bigger budget, they believed it would be more efficient to use the funding in a different way than on the teaching assistants wages.

The trust reportedly reassured Chesterfield MP that the cuts to the number of teaching assistants would not negatively impact the pupils.

Mr Perkins, who also talked about concerns parents raised with him, said: “The only one priority for a school should be the children. Special educational needs provision impacts every child in the school.

“It’s a tremendous shame that the Chorus Trust isn’t here tonight. They really should be here to answer your questions. It is very important in these circumstances.”

After the meeting UNISON sent a response to restructuring proposal at Hady Primary School to Chorus Educational Trust.

The response reads: “The Derbyshire UNISON Branch does not support the current proposal in its current form due to the absence of evidence, the grave concerns of the staff and service users and our own concern over the failure of the school to make any kind of persuasive case beyond increasing Chorus’ profits by cutting staff.

"In terms of staff wellbeing and morale, again we have no exploration of this from the employer, but we believe that it is a matter of common sense that any given team reduced by half is going to experience considerable anxiety about the future, about workload, about coping with critical incidents and morale.

“For other staff, such as teachers, there cannot possibly be any positive impact arising from the removal of classroom support. We have considerable testimony from our members that of high disruptive behaviour in the classroom that requires Teaching Assistants to manage this.

“To that latter point, concerns were also raised that Chrous were seeking to reduce TA salaries to around the National Minimum Wage and that suspicions were voiced that Chorus would re-employ staff after a period of time – but at lower rates of pay to increase their profit margins.

“We urge the employer to revisit the proposals and the reasons that they give for them. Examine whether there really is any tangible evidence of the need for this.

“Conduct a proper Equality Impact Assessment. Consider formally the risks involved realistically. If such evidence emerges, let us restart the consultation – but crucially including the service user parents themselves as well.

“But, as it stands, UNISON must completely oppose these changes with all at our disposal. The absence of reports, of studies, or risk assessments, of Equality Impact Assessments, of consultation with parents all point to this being extremely dangerous in terms of impact on the children and their futures.

“This proposal that has emerged from a company in Sheffield seems far removed indeed from the local democracy that parents are used to. This time last year if a parent had a concern they could approach a Councillor. Now it is an unelected, unaccountable private commercial concern in another County.

“We again urge you to take stock of this and return to the drawing board. With us. All of us.”

Chorus Education Trust Executive Pay report issued in August 2024 shows that 12 members of staff employed by The Chorus Education Trust have benefits exceeding £100k per year – including one staff member who received between £200,000 and £210, 0000.

A spokesperson for Chorus Education Trust said: “Chorus Education Trust is a non-profit educational charity. We work together with the schools that are part of the trust to ensure that all 6,000 children in our schools are safe and successful.

"We do this by making the best expertise and support available to our schools so that they are free to focus on the most important thing: helping the children to achieve success.

“Schools are all currently under huge financial pressure. When compared nationally, Hady Primary School currently is in the top 10% when it comes to the amount spent on educational support staff, but the bottom 10% in terms of the number of children with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

"Chorus is supporting Hady as it puts in place a structure that meets the pupils’ needs and that ensures its future sustainability.

“We appreciate that this is a worrying time for all involved so, as part of the process, we have met with staff, union representatives, the MP for Chesterfield, the Councillor for Spire Division in Chesterfield, and we have met with every parent who expressed an interest.

“We are confident that the proposed changes will maintain the excellent education the children currently receive at Hady, part of which includes a breakout/sensory room (Win Hill) that the school currently operates.

"This facility is still in place and continues to be used by the staff and pupils who need it. The money that the school receives to support children with SEND will continue to be spent on their provision.”