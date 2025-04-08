Gina Harvey, who is Slimming World consultant at Tupton, is pictured in December 2024.

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing more than 3st is using her success to shape a career that helps other people achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Gina Harvey dropped from 13st 13lb to 10st 5lbs in two years after joining the Slimming World group in Brimington in 2014 and has maintained her target weight to this day.

She trained as a Slimming World consultant in 2019 and is now guiding group meetings in Tupton. Gina will launch a new weekly session at The Community Hub in the village on Saturday, April 26, at 8am. Gina already runs Saturday sessions at 9.30am at the Tupton hub which she has been doing for nearly a year. She continues to lead Slimming World sessions every Wednesday at 5pm and 6.30pm in Tupton Village Hall where she has been supporting people on their weight loss journey for three years.

For more details about Gina’s group, either pop along to a session or call her on 07528192471.

Gina Harvey pictured in 2011 and after she had lost more than three stone in 2017.

Gina said: “When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now it’s my reality. It’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.”

In 2014 Gina broke her leg in a motorbike accident in Bolsover. She said: “I was the rider, stationary, waiting to turn right and the driver coming the other way didn’t see me and she crashed into me. I broke my tibia and fibia and had to have a Illizarov frame fitted which I wore for six months. My rehabilitation process (learning how to walk again) took 18 months. Being overweight didn’t help my recovery and mobility issues, medication, mental health was impacted. Things had to change.”

Signing up to Slimming World gave Gina the support that she needed. She said: "I couldn’t have lost more than three and a half stone without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own consultant and group.

"Before joining Slimming World, I’d tried so many different ways to lose weight, but I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate. I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different. I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you’re never hungry and so you don’t feel like you’re missing out.

"Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too. Our Body Magic physical activity support programme helps members build activity into their daily routine at their own pace. Everything counts from walking to gardening to washing the car. I love Clubbercise, trail riding, swimming, walking.”

Gina, 56, who lives in Tibshelf, said: "As someone who has lost weight, I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight. Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey.”

Before becoming a full-time Slimming World consultant, Gina worked as a florist for 30 years. She is married to Ed and has three adult children, two adult stepchildren and five grandchildren aged from 7 to 14 years.