'It's a massive honour to be part of someone's wedding day - you have a duty of care to make sure it's what they want' says Derbyshire's award-winning venue stylist

Sarah Clipston, winner of Best Decorative Hire in the Hitched Wedding Awards 2025 (photo by Jane Louise Patterson of Jane Louise Photography)

A wedding venue stylist has cause for celebration after scooping two awards in as many months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Clipston, who runs Those Finishing Touches in South Normanton, has won best decorative hire in the Hitched Wedding Awards 2025.

Proud Sarah said: "It is amazing – the award was voted by real couples who put their trust in me to do a great job. In January we won the Bridebook platinum award which was also voted for by couples. By April 4 we should know if we’ve made the finals of I Do Wedding Awards which we’ve won twice, in 2017 and in 2022.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah dresses around 80 wedding receptions a year at venues including Shottle Hall in Belper, White Hart Inn at Moorwood Moor, Folly at The Farmhouse in Mackworth and Alfreton Hall. She said: “There are couples who we’ve done their wedding, then we’ve done their baby shower, their child's first birthday party and other events. We do any celebration.

Those Finishing Touches dressed the room for this wedding at Hodsock Priory (photo: @j_mottram_photo)

"Every day is different. I get to meet so many lovely couples along their wedding journey and have made some really good friends from weddings years ago."

Running the business single-handedly, Sarah enlists the support of her eldest daughter Shannon, 22, who is training in floristry, her mum, sister and aunt to help out when their own work commitments allow.

She said: “We do chair decorations, table centrepieces, backdrops, love letters and a huge variety of hire items that we've built over the past 13 or 14 years. We can do as little or as much as people need us to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some people will say you have to spend £1500 on decorations or you can't book them. I'm of the mindset that it's your wedding day so I'm there to do as much or as little as you need me to which hopefully comes across in my work. Most of our weddings cost £500 to £600 for decorations.

Sarah Clipston said monochrome wedding receptions, such as this pne at the White Hart Inn, Moorwood Moor, near Alfreton are popular (photo: @jessirwinphotography)

"The most expensive one we've done was about £1200 and they got everything, from the chair decorations to the centrepieces, sweet cart, Ferrero Rocher stand, donut wall, table plans, a backdrop and a welcome sign."

Sarah arranges a mock set-up at the wedding venue where she dresses a table with a centrepiece and drapes a chair with the decoration of choice. Customers can then decide if they want additions such as table runners, scatter crystals and candles. “I think a lot of my couples will say it’s hard sometimes to visualise how it’s going to look without physically seeing it in front of you,” she said. “The mock-up gives them a sneak peek of how the tables are going to be without taking away the wow factor when they walk in and see the whole room dressed.

"It's someone's wedding day and it's a massive honour to be part of that so if someone is entrusting their venue and decorations with you, you have a duty of care to make sure it's absolutely 120% what they want.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like bridal dresses, there are trends in wedding venue decoration. Sarah said: “When I first started around 13 years ago, Cadbury purple was the most popular colour and there were lots of bird cages involved. At the moment, rustic is still quite a popular theme, that's been going for four or five years now. Monochrome is another popular style. For a wedding at the White Hart Inn, Moorwood Moor they had black drapes on the chairs and pots of black roses on the tables which was very much in keeping with the bride and groom's persona."

Pastel theme for this wedding celebration at Folly at the Farmhouse, Mackworth (photo: @Janelouiseweddings)

Through the wedding industry Sarah, 41, has made some good friends who help each other when the need arises. She said: “We’ve got a little dream team of hair and make-up, florist and photography so we can all work together.”

Sarah’s passion was sparked when she styled a venue for a pal 14 years ago. “My friend was getting married, they'd moved the wedding forward by a year because they found out she was pregnant and wanted to get married before the little one arrived,” she said. “They were looking at quotes for decorating our local community centre and it was out of their budget. I just went and bought everything and did it for them. I then did my brother's wedding, I did my own 30th birthday decorations and from there it's snowballed into being a full-time job.”

Nine years ago Sarah opened premises at High Street, South Normanton, which she describes as a one-stop wedding shop where table centrepieces are on display and customers can see the different chair decorations. The shop is a minute’s walk from Sarah’s home at The Croft. She said: “When someone rings me up and says I forgot to get my daughter's or son's balloons for the morning and it’s nine ‘o’ clock on a Saturday night and nowhere is open, I’ll say ‘give me five minutes and I’ll meet you at the shop’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You have to be in it 110 percent...you’ll have people messaging at 6am and people messaging at 11.30pm. I've worked on my birthday, on Valentines Day, on Christmas Eve and we had a wedding on Boxing Day last year.”

Sarah, who has two daughters and a 13-year-old son Callum, said: “My little one, Mira, is now two. I was going on 39 weeks pregnant with her when I had a last minute event so my partner came with me and I was trying to tie the bows with a big fat belly. I had her on the Thursday, had a few days’ maternity leave and then had a wedding the following Friday.”

Engaged to her fiance Karl King for four years, Sarah’s work commitments mean that she has little time to think of arranging her own wedding. “I’m too busy planning everyone else’s” she said.