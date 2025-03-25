Ahead of Mother’s Day we spoke to mothers and daughters who work together at a ‘boomerang’ school in Dronfield.

A welcoming family atmosphere runs through Holmesdale Infant School at the The Avenue in Dronfield – where six pairs of mums and daughters work together every day.

The infant school is quite small with only 150 pupils and 25 staff members, but everyone working at Holmesdale has a big heart.

Sarah Lockwood, headteacher at the school, said: “We're a community school, and we put family at the heart of everything." Mrs Lockwood, who first started working at Holmesdale as a newly qualified teacher in 1998 and moved across other schools before coming back to Dronfield, explained why the school is so special.

Six pairs of mums and daughters work together at Holmesdale Infant School. From left to right Dawn Curry, Caspian Curry, Sallyann Francis, Rhaya Francis, Leann Vaughan, Jess Sidey, Jane Wilkinson, Natalie Wilkinson, Molly Lockwood, Sarah Lockwood, Jill Radford, Lyndsey Radford, Laura Johnson, Sarah Johnson and Lily Bebbington.

She said: “We've started to call our school a boomerang school, because people just keep coming back and coming back and coming back.

"We've got some families where three generations attended the school. Some staff members, like myself, left to work somewhere else but came back here.

“I'm super proud of this school, and of all the staff who are just so lovely. It's a joy to come to work every day because you’re surrounded by very caring people, and that's what our children get as well.”

Mrs Lockwood, who works alongside her daughter Molly Lockwood, who is a teaching assistant at Holmesdale, added: "All 12 mums and daughters who work together at our school get on really well and it adds to the family feel.

Staff who work at Holmesdale said they enjoyed a family atmosphere at the school.

“We've got great relationships with each other, but we’ve also got a strong relationship within the community, so we know our schools family very well.”

Natalie Wilkinson, who once attended Holmesdale Infant School as a pupil is now the school’s Business Manager –and has been working alongside her mum Jane Wilkinson, a midday supervisor, for almost four years.

Natalie, a mum of two, first started volunteering at the school when her children started attending the school. She eventually got a part time position in the office before applying for a role of the business manager.

Speaking about working with her mum, she said: “It's lovely. It's nice to be able to see her on a daily basis in school and just check in with each other and support each other where we can.”

She added: “My favourite thing about the school is the family feel, it’s really nurturing. We've got everybody's best interests at heart, and it really feels like a family.”

Jill Radford, has been working as a teaching assistant at Holmesdale Infant School for 34 years – including 10 years with her daughter Lynsey Radford, who followed her mum’s footsteps and trained to be a teaching assistant.

Mrs Radford, a former Holmesdale pupil, said: “We are a small school and I see my daughter on a daily basis. It’s very nice.

"The school is very family oriented and and we all get on really well. Everybody knows everybody. I’ve been her for 34 years and there have not been been many occasions when I've got up in the morning and did not want to come to work.

"We're very lucky and we're a very happy crowd. Even if people leave they don’t go very far before they come back.”

Lynsey added: “I came here as a child, and then a job opportunity came up, and I've never looked back. I just love working here.

“I really enjoy working with my mum. We bounce off each other and learn from each other. The school is such a family orientated place and working with other staff feels like working with family. It feels like a home from home.”

Sarah Johnson, who has been a teaching assistant at Holmesdale for 24 years not only shares the same school building with her daughter Laura Johnson – but also the same classroom.

Mrs Johnson said: “At first Laura was in a different classroom but we’ve been both working in the reception class for the past year. It’s been brilliant. We get on very, very well and we make a good team. Everything runs smoothly.

"My older grandchildren came here and I've got my granddaughter here at the minute as well – so we've had three generations at the school.

"It's such a lovely, happy school. All the staff are amazing and they go above and beyond for any child and any parent. It’s a really lovely place to work. I can’t think of not working here.”

Laura, a mum of two and a teaching assistant, said: “Sharing the same classroom with my mum is lovely. We are very close, so that helps. We make a good team.”

Speaking about her favourite things about the school, Laura, whose niece currently attends Holmesdale, said: "I love all of it. I was a pupil here with my sister. My children used to go here, now my niece is at this school. It's really gone through the family. It’s a special place for us.”

Other mothers and daughters who work at the school together include Leann Vaughan, higher level teaching assistant and her daughter Jess Sidey, a teaching assistant and Dawn Curry, Nursery Manager and Chair of Governors working alongside her daughter Sally-Ann Francis, Deputy Nursery Manager.