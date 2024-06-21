"It's a beautiful piece of work": Derbyshire cricket club unveils new bench made from bats by retired joiner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spectators at a Chesterfield cricket club will be seated in style this season after a local retired joiner took up the challenge of building a bench from old bats and bowled everyone over with his craftsmanship.

Neil Hopkinson, 78, was volunteered for the recycling project by son-in-law Martin Bruno, who has been helping out with maintenance work at Cutthorpe Cricket Club – where Neil’s 14-year-old grandson Harry plays – when conversation turned to a pile of old bats in need of new purpose.

A heart attack ten years ago brought an end to Neil’s small business but he has kept his skills honed with hobby projects in his home workshop so he happily stepped up to the crease.

Neil, who lives in Old Tupton, said: “When Martin told me what they wanted my first thought was ‘thank you.’ They’d found a picture of something similar on the internet, so I thought I’d have a go and put my own little stamp on it.”

The bench is built from solid oak as well as the old bats. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

In his professional life, Neil was in demand from domestic clients in need of doors and window frames, plus the odd commission for specialist jobs such as a church altar table, so the idea of the bench was a little out of left field.

Neil said: “The bats were much like any other wood, but they’d all got stickers on, so I had to get the heat gun out and remove them all, then sand each one down and fit new grips. It took about three weeks altogether, doing a few hours every morning.

“I really enjoyed working on it, but that’s my job. Woodwork is just something I’ve done all my life. This was no more or less challenging than any other project, marking things out and fitting the joints, but it was interesting.

“The most satisfying moment came once all the bats were in place and I could see it all coming together.”

Neil Hopkinsonhas built a bench from recycled cricket bats for Cutthorpe Cricket Club. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

Drafting his own design from the photo provided, Neil added some fluting details and had a stroke of luck which meant the end result is really a cut above.

He said: “My neighbour fetches eggs from a smallholding nearby, and he spotted this big piece of oak just sat there gathering dust.

“We managed to do a good deal with the farmer for it. Something like that from a timber merchants would have cost a lot more.”

Neil is a regular visitor to the ground to watch Harry play, but the bench has proved so popular that he has not managed to take the VIP seat yet.

He said: “I’ve sat on it once before it was delivered but I’m sure I’ll get my chance.”

Club chairman Andy Knowles explained: “It’s a beautiful piece of work and it’s already become a favourite seat at the ground. As soon as it comes out of storage and is set out at the top of the hill, people are clambering over each other to use it rather than the other plain benches we’ve got.

“It’s become a focal point, a talking point and it’s a lovely addition to the club. Thank you to Neil for his work and expertise.

“If anybody wants to come up and see if they can get a place on the bench, we always welcome new spectators.”