Items sought in Spireites Backpack Appeal to support homeless in Chesterfield over winter

Chesterfield FC Community Trust has launched its backpack appeal to help keep the town’s homeless population warm during the winter months.

By Alana Roberts
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 11:09 am
The donated items will be handed out to those in need at the Technique Stadium car park on Friday, December 24

People are being urged to donate backpacks, jumpers, hats, gloves, scarves and blankets in support of the Spireites Backpack Appeal.

Items can be dropped off at the Technique Stadium during office hours.

Vice-chairman Martin Thacker and marketing manager Bridget Ball will be handing out donated items on Christmas Eve, between 1pm and 3pm in the stadium car park, together with hot drinks.

