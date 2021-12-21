Items sought in Spireites Backpack Appeal to support homeless in Chesterfield over winter
Chesterfield FC Community Trust has launched its backpack appeal to help keep the town’s homeless population warm during the winter months.
People are being urged to donate backpacks, jumpers, hats, gloves, scarves and blankets in support of the Spireites Backpack Appeal.
Items can be dropped off at the Technique Stadium during office hours.
Vice-chairman Martin Thacker and marketing manager Bridget Ball will be handing out donated items on Christmas Eve, between 1pm and 3pm in the stadium car park, together with hot drinks.