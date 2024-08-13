"It would devastate my finances" - says Chesterfield pensioner after benefit change consultation closes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Chesterfield pensioner is worried about the impacts of potential changes to the PIP benefit, as the public consultation on the scheme closes.

The government-led public consultation into proposals for Personal Independence Payment (PIP) changes, have recently closed.

PIP is designed to help people who have a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability and have difficulty doing certain everyday tasks or getting around because of their condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently anyone who fits the criteria can receive PIP – even if they are working, have savings or are getting most other benefits.

Adrian Rimington, a chairman of the Chesterfield branch of the National Pensioners Convention has raised concerns over the proposed changes to the PIP benefit.

But one of the proposals in the consultation suggests that PIP should be means tested, while other changes could see cash replaced with vouchers for specific costs and one-off grants for home adaptations or expensive equipment where medical evidence demonstrates a need.

Adrian Rimington, chairman of the Chesterfield branch of the National Pensioner’s Convention, is among the people receiving Personal Independence Payment. He is worried about the impact changes could have on him and other people receiving PIP.

He said: "The public consultation was the Conservative’s idea but Labour carried on with the consultation. Those proposed changes can only be described as cruel and stupid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am a pensioner receiving PIP on grounds of mental health and if the benefit was to be taken away from me because of my savings or pension, it would devastate my finances. I am worried it would be devastating to other people who receive PIP as well.

"In terms of the vouchers, I think the reason behind this proposal, is this damaging stereotype, that people on benefits can’t be trusted to manage their own money, that they would spend the money on cigarettes and booze and then go to food banks.

"PIP benefit was designed to create a level playing field so that people can use the money to compensate for their disadvantage. I don’t see how they could implement a voucher scheme to cover all the areas of disadvantage.”

The public consultation on PIP closed at the end of July and the results have not been published yet. Potential changes to the benefit are set to depend on the survey conclusion.