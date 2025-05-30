“It would be such a shame if we were unable to provide lunchtime play for our children”: Chesterfield primary school appeals for donations

A Chesterfield primary striving to develop its school grounds is appealing for help from local business owners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hady Primary School, at Hady Lane in Chesterfield, is set to host a special event on Thursday, June 19 to help develop the school’s outdoor area – with plans to build a mud kitchen.

The primary is a part of OPAL (Outdoor Play and Learning) – a national programme which aims to improve play time at schools across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Goodwin, a teaching assistant and OPAL lunch lead at the school, said: “At Hady Primary School we strive to make our lunchtime play as creative, active, imaginative and engaging as possible for all our children. We are a school where outdoor learning and activities are encouraged,

Hady Primary School is appealing for help to develop its outdoor area.

“We have invited parents, carers and children’s families to come and join us for one day on June 19 to help us build a mud kitchen. We are looking to build our very own beauty salon too.

"As children we all loved to mix potions and make perfume in the garden or make mud pies.

"We would like a table and chairs made from pallets on our school field to show our friends what we have made in our mud kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This would enable much more free play and what the children choose would be self directed and freely chosen.”

To transform its grounds, the primary is need of pallets, planks of wood, scaffolding boards, screws, tyres, bark chippings, wood paint and brushes.

Ms Goodwin said: “Unfortunately we are lacking some resources. I have contacted a few local businesses, with no response from them.

“It would be such a shame if we were unable to continue to provide our lunchtime play for our children if it’s just down to lack of donations.

"If there are any local businesses in and around Chesterfield that would be willing to support us with any of the resources we need, we would be very grateful.”