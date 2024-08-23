'It would be amazing if we could win Retail Florist of the Year in our 25th year' says Chesterfield business boss
Fresh Ideas has reached the public voting stage of Retail Florist of the Year for the second year running. In 2023 Fresh Ideas came runner-up for this keenly contested award at the first time of entering.
The business, which is based at Chatsworth Road, is among 26 florists nationwide appealing for votes from the public before the deadline closes on September 1.
Sam Brailsford, who runs Fresh Ideas, said: “It would be amazing if we could win it in our 25th year. This is the second time we’ve gone in for it and the second time we’ve got into the voting stage. Last year we were really surprised, we didn’t think we’d get through the voting stage.”
To vote for Fresh Ideas, go to https://zealous.co/britishfloristassociationltd/opportunity/Retail-Florist-of-the-Year-1/
The finalists will be announced on September 6 and the awards ceremony will take place at East Midland Conference Centre on September 28.
Winning the award would be the icing on the cake for Fresh Ideas which will celebrate its special birthday on October 13, from 11am until 3pm. Sam said: “We’re going to do an open day with prosecco, gin, food and music.”
The business opened in Chesterfield on September 4,1999 and has been in its current home since January 2023 when it relocated from smaller premises on Chatsworth Road.
