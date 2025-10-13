''It will deliver a legacy to the town' Historic grammar school in the heart of Derbyshire town reborn as mixed-use development

A historic grammar school in the heart of a Derbyshire town has been reborn as a mixed-use development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grammar in Heanor is now officially open to the public and is offering space for business, employment and community.

Its launch event provided the public with a fantastic opportunity to see the restored and revitalised spaces during a day of live entertainment, performers, celebration speeches and history tours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derelict since 2015, the goal of the design team was to unveil and restore many of its historic features. This included the restoration of the iconic cupola and the reinstatement of the main hall ceiling to its former grandeur. Strategic extensions which provide new entry points together with stair and plant space have ensured the longevity of the building. The addition of new plant with internal insulation has contributed to the decarbonisation of the building, which is now fully electric.

The transformed exterior of the former Grammar School in Heanor which had be)en derelict since 2015 (photo: GSS Architecture

Tom Jagger, partner at GSSArchitecture and lead architect on the project, said: “It is fantastic to see The Grammar reopened to the public and returned to its former glory within the heart of Heanor. We are proud to have played a key role in revitalising the space as a high-quality, mixed-use development. This project is a great example of how thoughtful design and collaboration can breathe new life into historic buildings but also reimagining their purpose to meet the needs of the future.”

Joanne Bamford, economic growth manager at Amber Valley Borough Council and the client lead throughout the project, said: "The Grammar has delivered a wonderful heritage building back to a sustainable use that will deliver a legacy to the town, with quality work that has delivered a site fit for the future. Taking the site from a derelict building required much foresight but has allowed us to appreciate the wonderful features that make this building special. The site is especially precious to the many former students at the school and invoked many memories.”

This latest appointment highlights GSSArchitecture’s proven expertise in conservation and heritage projects. Alongside this, the architectural practice is currently leading the refurbishment of the Grade II listed Ramsden Building for the University of Huddersfield and the restoration of Twyford Abbey in Ealing.