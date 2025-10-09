A Chesterfield woman has been left ‘deeply frustrated and concerned’ about ‘ill-considered’ timing of road closures on Crow Lane and the A632.

Deborah Nother, from Spital, who travels to Sheffield for work every day, has been affected by a road closure on Crow Lane and is now worried the upcoming closure of the A632, Chesterfield Road, could make her journeys to work ‘nearly impossible’.

Deborah, a finance manager, said: “It will be horrific. I am not sure how I am going to get to work.

"I must stress how utterly ill-considered the timing and coordination of this closures appear to be.

"Crow Lane is closed from Piccadilly Road. This blocks the most viable alternative route via the Unstone/Dronfield bypass (A61), leaving the B6039 as the only remaining option – an already congested and less suitable route for increased traffic volumes.”

The road closure on the A632 (Chesterfield Road) is scheduled to be in place for 10 weeks from Monday, October 13 to Friday, December 19, to facilitate water main renewal works carried out by Severn Trent.

The road will be closed between a point 450 metres south west of it's junction with Staveley Lane to a point 370 metres east of it's junction with Staveley Lane, Derbyshire County Council has confirmed. Deborah explained that her journeys to work have been significantly affected by the Crow Lane closure – with the drive taking her an hour as compared with 30 minutes in the summer.

She added: "This is one of the busiest times of year. Schools and colleges are back in session, the holiday season is over, and worsening weather conditions already make commuting more difficult.

The A632 (Chesterfield Road) will be closed between a point 450 metres south west of it's junction with Staveley Lane to a point 370 metres east of it's junction with Staveley Lane.

“The simultaneous shutdown of multiple critical routes suggests a lack of strategic oversight and consideration for the thousands of commuters who rely on these roads daily.”

Deborah has contacted Derbyshire County Council with her concerns on Friday October 3, but has not yet heard back from the authority.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Potholes, Highways and Transport, Councillor Charlotte Hill said: “We do take care when giving permission for roadworks to minimise inconvenience for residents as much as we can.

"We received an email from Mrs Nother on 3 October, and we will respond within our usual timescales.

“Both the works on Crow Lane, for Network Rail, and the A632 at Duckmanton, for Severn Trent, are to maintain critical infrastructure. The demand for roadworks is such that we are not able to shoehorn all of the various works on the road network into the 6 weeks summer holidays.

“We also always ensure that major schemes impacting our strategic road network – largely consisting of our A and B roads – are co-ordinated. While the A632 closure is on our strategic road network, Crow Lane isn’t considered to be, which is also some 4 miles to the west of the A632 closure. We realise that the Crow Lane closure will impact local people, it does not affect major roads, and gave us no reason to not allow the works to overlap with the A632 closure.

“There are a number of different routes to get from Spital to Sheffield. The A61 via the Hornsbridge roundabout, the A617 to M1 northbound to travel to Sheffield. Alternatively, whilst the A632 is closed there will be a signed diversion in place, using the A619.”

Commenting on the A632 closure, Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We’re investing £1.5m to replace 750m of pipework along the A632 Chesterfield Road, which will significantly boost resilience for the local water network.

“To keep local people and our crews safe, we will have to close the road in two phases as we carry out these vital works, but we are doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum.

“This includes covering taxi costs for those whose bus stop falls within the closed area, allowing them to connect to a service at Arkwright Community Centre, or Duckmanton Miners Welfare. Our teams will also be working seven days a week to complete this project as soon as possible.

“We want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we carry out these crucial improvements, which will allow us to continue to provide a reliable service to thousands of homes in the area.”

A signed diversion will be in place at the A632 from Monday, October 13 –with traffic diverted via the A632 Top Road to Calow, Blacksmith Lane, Eastmoor Road, Manor Road, Brimington Interchange, A619 to Staveley, A6192 Fan Road / Erin Road, and Enterprise Way (and vice versa in opposite direction).

Access will be maintained, whenever reasonably possible, on the affected length of road. The road will re-open as soon as the work is completed - which could be earlier than the dates set out by Derbyshire County Council.