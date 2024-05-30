‘It was traumatic’ – says former miner and council leader as strike exhibition set to visit Poolsbrook
and live on Freeview channel 276
The ‘Solidarity and Community’ exhibition by Derbyshire Unemployed Workers Centre (DUWC) is a commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Miners’ Strike 1984-1985.
Supported by Chesterfield Borough Council the event will include film footage from the time of the strikes, stories from striking miners and their families, poems and talks. Various banners from the NUM and Derbyshire Women's Action Group will all be displayed.
The exhibition, which proved to be very popular in Chesterfield and Brimington, will be available to see at Poolsbrook Club from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9.
The official opening ceremony will be held at 10 am on June 7 with an appearance of special guest John Burrows. Mr Burrows, born and bred in Duckmanton, is a former Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and an ex-miner, who was involved in the strikes.
He said: “The exhibition is a great opportunity to better understand what the mining community was about and what conditions miners were working at. Occasions like this are important to raise another generation who can recognise the struggles of the mining industry and what miners and their wives went through during the 1984 and 1985 strikes.
"I was a miner from the age of 15 until I was made redundant at the age of 53. It was very traumatic. It was difficult to sustain a family, keep them alive, and find work because of the nature of the job that I did. Employers didn’t see me as a man with ability, more as a bougie man, so getting a new job was very difficult.
“I spoke when this exhibition was at Brimigton Community Centre and young people from Holingwood school came along. We had two very interesting sessions with them. They were very engaged and asked some searching questions. It gave me confidence in young people.”
After hearing that the exhibition was going on a tour, Cllr Anne-Frances Hayes contacted the DUWC to ask for the memorabilia to be shown in Staveley.
Cllr Hayes said: “The 1984-85 miners’ strike was one of the biggest and most defining disputes in UK industrial history. Staveley has a proud mining history and sadly, many of its residents are still having to cope with the devastating effect that the strike had on their communities.
"I am over the moon that John, who was a stalwart of the strike, agreed to open the exhibition. It’s delightful too that nearby schools will be sending their children to look and learn about the issues raised in the exhibition. More and more schools are adding working people’s struggles to the history curriculum and not before time!
“The DUWC have created a beautiful exhibition and ensured the voices of the women of the strike have been included at the forefront. In this respect, I was very pleased to help ensure the work of my friend, Norma Dolby, has its own display. Norma, from Arkwright, was a miner’s wife during the strike and wrote a book about her experiences. After the strike was over and for the rest of her life, Norma went on lead an active life as a Councillor and much loved and respected pillar of the community.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.