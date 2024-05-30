Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The popular ‘Solidarity and Community’ exhibition is set to visit Poolsbrook after going on display in Chesterfield.

The ‘Solidarity and Community’ exhibition by Derbyshire Unemployed Workers Centre (DUWC) is a commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Miners’ Strike 1984-1985.

Supported by Chesterfield Borough Council the event will include film footage from the time of the strikes, stories from striking miners and their families, poems and talks. Various banners from the NUM and Derbyshire Women's Action Group will all be displayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition, which proved to be very popular in Chesterfield and Brimington, will be available to see at Poolsbrook Club from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9.

The official opening ceremony will be held at 10 am on June 7 with an appearance of special guest John Burrows - who was born and bred in Duckmanton, is a former Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and an ex-miner, who was involved in the strikes.

The official opening ceremony will be held at 10 am on June 7 with an appearance of special guest John Burrows. Mr Burrows, born and bred in Duckmanton, is a former Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and an ex-miner, who was involved in the strikes.

He said: “The exhibition is a great opportunity to better understand what the mining community was about and what conditions miners were working at. Occasions like this are important to raise another generation who can recognise the struggles of the mining industry and what miners and their wives went through during the 1984 and 1985 strikes.

"I was a miner from the age of 15 until I was made redundant at the age of 53. It was very traumatic. It was difficult to sustain a family, keep them alive, and find work because of the nature of the job that I did. Employers didn’t see me as a man with ability, more as a bougie man, so getting a new job was very difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I spoke when this exhibition was at Brimigton Community Centre and young people from Holingwood school came along. We had two very interesting sessions with them. They were very engaged and asked some searching questions. It gave me confidence in young people.”

After hearing that the exhibition was going on a tour, Cllr Anne-Frances Hayes contacted the DUWC to ask for the memorabilia to be shown in Staveley.

After hearing that the exhibition was going on a tour, Cllr Anne-Frances Hayes contacted the DUWC to ask for the memorabilia to be shown in Staveley.

Cllr Hayes said: “The 1984-85 miners’ strike was one of the biggest and most defining disputes in UK industrial history. Staveley has a proud mining history and sadly, many of its residents are still having to cope with the devastating effect that the strike had on their communities.

"I am over the moon that John, who was a stalwart of the strike, agreed to open the exhibition. It’s delightful too that nearby schools will be sending their children to look and learn about the issues raised in the exhibition. More and more schools are adding working people’s struggles to the history curriculum and not before time!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad