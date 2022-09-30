Leeson Brown, from Alfreton, visited Totally Cheesecake and Bakes, in Clay Cross, with his stepmum Danielle Brown, 44.

Leeson lost his mum Sarah Miles, only a couple of months ago after she suddenly passed away a day after her fiftieth birthday because of a blood clot.

Since then Leeson has been living with his step mum and dad Steven Brown, 46.

Daniel Armstrong, who runs Totally Cheesecake & Bakes, has made unique brownies for Leeson after he heard that his mum suddenly passed away.

Daniel Armstrong, who runs the baking business said: “When I met Leeson and his stepmum and heard how he had recently lost his mother I instantly felt for him as my mother has always been there for me and I couldn’t ever imagine my life without her especially at the age of 10.

“The day after they collected a cheesecake from me I just couldn’t get it out of my head and even put my own children in his place and then I knew I needed to do something for him - even a little thing just to let him know that there are people that do care.”

Daniel then contacted Danielle and baked a large stack of brownies for Leeson.

Danielle said: “A few hours after we left, Daniel messaged me to say he’s been thinking about how brave Leeson is and how he would like to make a surprise for him, do something special for him after all that he had to go through.”

Leeson, 10, said 'wow' and smiled after seeing a large stack of brownies just for himself.

Leeson was very excitedand said: “We left school and went straight there and I got a box with loads of brownies and I thought wow.”

Danielle added: “When Leeson’s mum passed away I was really upset for all her children. They all are struggling in their own ways. Me and my husband are talking to them and supporting them as much as we can. Leeson is the only one under 18 and that’s why he moved in with us.