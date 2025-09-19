"It was nice to have a purpose" Derbyshire men's mental health charity - where participants care for pigs - given grant

Cllr Hartshorne presenting the Community Action Grant cheque to Shay Tipler.

A men’s mental health charity has been named as the 100th recipient of North East Derbyshire District Council’s Community Action Grants.

Pig Pals, run by Obsessive Recessive Roots CIC, is an outdoor-based programme where participants care for pigs through feeding, brushing, and nurturing, while also engaging in land-based tasks to improve the site.

The North Wingfield based group was presented with a cheque for £495.19 from Chair of the Council, Cllr Lee Hartshorne.

Cllr Hartshorne said: “It’s great to see a group like this making a real difference to their community.

The pigs in action!

“I’m delighted we have been able to help them with a grant and wish them all the very best for the future.”

The money will be used for tools and equipment to form Pig Pals sessions for men’s mental health groups Graft & Gab.

Pig Pals Leader Shay Tipler said: “Receiving this grant has made a huge difference, allowing us to bring Pig Pals to life and create a safe, supportive space where people can connect with animals and nature. It’s already having such a positive impact, and we’re excited to see how it will continue to grow.”

Pig Pals member Loki Midian said: “When the world felt too busy, Pig Pals gave me a quiet space to step away from it all. It’s somewhere I can just be myself, spend time with friends, have a laugh, and forget the pressures for a while all while working towards a common goal and having peer support.

“It was nice to have a purpose and see the results of your work at the end of the session and focus on what you can achieve”.

Jack Hanson, also a Pig Pals user, said: “Pig Pals is the ideal set up for me, there’s just no pressure. It’s not just the quiet space and good company, it’s the work we do together – feeding the pigs, looking after the animals, sorting jobs around the land.

It gives me a purpose, something positive to focus on, and at the same time I get to have a laugh with the lads and have a laid-back offload of problems. I always leave feeling lighter than when I arrived and now I have new friends I can chat to in the community. It’s also great to see it develop and know it’s improving the area for everyone”.

The Community Action Grant scheme, launched in 2020, has now supported 100 local projects with around £50,000 awarded to local community groups. During this time, North East Derbyshire District Council have helped support: Local sports groups, Jubilee Celebrations, litter picking groups, and various cultural activities. It includes Eco Schools grants for youth-led environmental projects and a Tree Planting fund supporting local tree planting initiatives.

Community Action Grants enable groups operating in North East Derbyshire to access up to £500 funding to tackle local issues that support NEDDC’s Council Plan.

You can find out more about the grants, and if you are eligible, on the council’s website.

For more information about Pig Pals, contact Shay Tipler – [email protected] or visit the group’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/share/1B4uDxCkC3/?mibextid=wwXIfr