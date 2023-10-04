"It restores your faith in humanity" - Derbyshire sales member and colleague volunteer for foodbank

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anna, 29, who lives in Derby, said: “At Bellway we were keen to give back to the community in a way that would go above and beyond what’s required as a developer.

“While the company could have made a donation of food or money, we wanted to do something more personal, and we felt that giving our time and energy would be truly supportive of the charity.

“With the cost of essentials rising, we were looking for opportunities to help those who really need it and we feel that Bassetlaw Food Bank has such a positive influence on this issue in the community.

Bellway sales advisor Anna Smart with BFB volunteer Mick Keeling

“I’d like to think that our contribution to their work is making a difference, however small.”

Bassetlaw Food Bank was set up in 2012 and has seen a year-on-year increase in demand for emergency food parcels. In 2022 they provided 2,383 parcels, which supported around 5,000 people, and equates to 104,658 meals supplied to Bassetlaw residents dealing with food insecurity.

On her first volunteering session, Anna helped at BFB’s Grow It, Fix It project. This is an allotment, orchard, and white goods repair scheme with any surplus produce going to the food bank.

She said: “It’s been heart-warming to see the effort that all the volunteers put into running the food bank and the different ways the team is trying to reach people of all ages and circumstances. It restores your faith in humanity.”

Anna was keen to volunteer for a worthy cause as that is something that her parents also do now that they are retired.

“Watching the pride that they take in giving back now they’ve finished their working life has been inspiring to me.

“Volunteering is something I would have loved to have done in my spare time, but this can be difficult when juggling work and home life. I am immensely proud to be working for a company who is happy and willing for us to give back within working hours and sees the importance of working with the local community as a team.”

Adam said: “Bassetlaw Food Bank responded so positively when I got in touch about volunteering, and they have been very welcoming to myself and Anna. We’re both very proud to be part of the good work they are doing. At Bellway we are keen to be involved in the community where we are building homes, and this has been a truly worthwhile way to do that.”

Laura Kennedy from Bassetlaw Food Bank, said: “It’s great when local organisations get involved with the food bank and our projects.

"Building community relationships is integral to the work we do and means that we can support people in more ways and spread awareness of food insecurity in the area. Bellway staff bring a positive, can-do attitude and it’s great to see them get stuck in with the Grow It, Fix It project.”