A knitting enthusiast has donated beautiful handmade clothes to keep youngest Chesterfield Hospital’s patients warm.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Trust has issued a thank you message to Sharon Needham who has used her talent to knit colourful jumpers and cardigans for the youngest patients.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS FT & Royal Primary Care said: “We would like to say thank you to local lady, Sharon, who popped in earlier today with several knitted cardigans and jumpers for some our younger patients.

“These have now been donated to our Nightingale – our paediatric inpatient ward where they were very gratefully received by Ward Leader, Leah, and her team.”

Sharon Needham used her talent to knit several cardigans and jumpers for some the youngest patients at the Chesterfield Royal Hospital. (Image: Chesterfield Royal Hospital)

Leah Nixon, Nightingale Ward Leader said: “Thank you so much to Sharon for her very kind gift. These are beautiful and we are in awe of her talent. This will be given to children who are receiving care and I am sure that they will be very much appreciated. Thank you, Sharon, for helping us to make a difference.”

Sharon Needham, who made the sweaters, said: “I have always knitted, I was taught by my Nan, and it has given me such a sense of purpose over the last few years when I have lost a little bit of my mobility. This has kept me sane.

“I wanted to help and give something back and it is my pleasure to be able to donate these to the children at the hospital. To know that they are appreciated means the world."