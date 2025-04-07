"It is well worth a visit" Stunning photos show Chesterfield Market bursting with traders and shoppers

Photographer John Clark Orme captured these great photos of Chesterfield Flea Market.

Shoppers can be seen rummaging for bargains while street performers entertain the crowds and others sit and soak up the atmosphere on benches around the market place.

John said: “The new stalls have been laid out to draw your attention to the town pump and then the Market Hall. The new better spaced stalls allow you to see the goods on display and I no longer have to duck to walk around! They have reinstated and refurbished the old street lights and the new paving blends in well with the re-laid cobbles, maintaining a traditional look with a modern slant.”

He added: “The whole area is much better to walk around and I'm looking forward to the completion of the project. The stalls and shops in Chesterfield are many and varied and with the numerous entertaining buskers, it is always well worth a visit.”

Chesterfield Flea Market which takes place on Thursdays and is one of the biggest weekly flea markets in the country, with regularly more than 120 stalls.

Phase one of the market regeneration has focused on the upper half of the Market Place with cobbles lifted, cleaned and levelled off to smooth uneven surfaces.

These have been re-laid along with some sections of new paving – making the area more accessible.

Work to create the structures which form a new market stall layout has also taken place – with the creation of new timber stalls providing more cover for traders and shoppers, and colourful new canopies.

Phase two will focus on the bottom half of the Market Place with improvements in New Square due to start in the summer.

New market stalls will be built and a new central area in the market place will have feature paving inspired by designs in the Market Hall and provide space for food traders and to support town centre events.

Rykneld Square will be transformed into a more inviting open space and new lighting to St Mary’s and All Saints Church.

To make sure market traders can keep trading throughout the ongoing improvements, some stall holders will once again move to temporary locations – and a pop-up market will be created in New Square which will be in place for up to a year.

Improvements to Corporation Street will create a new gateway to the refurbished Stephenson Memorial Hall, which houses the Pomegranate Theatre and Chesterfield Museum. The project is funded through an almost £20 million from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund. With the funding split between town centre regeneration works and the refurbishment of Stephenson Memorial Hall

