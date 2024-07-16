"It has made such a difference" - says Derbyshire headteacher as talented students paint mural at play area
As a part of OPAL (Outdoor Play and Learning) programme, the Junior School has been improving their outdoor play area. But while the rest of the site was changing and developing, a wall in the centre had been left behind looking very drab and unloved.
The children were extremely inventive and came up with some wonderful plans but the school had trouble finding someone willing to actually paint the designs.
At the start of the summer, they decided to ask Springwell Community College if there was any way they could help.
Sue Parkes, the headteacher at Staveley Junior School said: “They were so enthusiastic and said that as soon as the exam season was over they would see what they could do to help us!”
Hayley Fisher the Arts Faculty Leader at Springwell gathered together her students and between them, they combined the ideas from the Staveley students and turned them into some possible designs.
The junior children were asked to vote for their favourite, and then a couple of days of effort saw it become reality.
Mrs Parkes added: “It really has been such a great way to work together – our children and staff would like to send a massive thank you to Springwell.
"It has made such a difference to the school. It was particularly inspiring that one of the talented pupils who helped to create this went to our school when younger – what a great inspiration that has been to our children.”
