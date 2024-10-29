Cash-strapped parents from Derbyshire cried tears of joy after a millionaire couple paid off their £6,000 debt and offered the dad the opportunity to follow his dream of becoming a property developer.

Kev and Emma Wing and their 14-year-old twins Mollie and Peyton, who live in a two-bed rented home in Ilkeston, swapped lifestyles for a week with world champion football freestyler Liv Cooke and her partner Gal Ozery who divide their time between a luxurious manor house in Lower Bagthorpe, Notts and Los Angeles.

Television cameras followed the married couples’ experiences for the Channel 5 series Rich House Poor House which was broadcast on Sunday and is available on catch-up.

The Wings, who survive on just £78.25p spending money a week, lived the millionaire life in Liv and Gal’s spectacular home where they had £2,000 at their disposal. The football-loving family spent nearly £1,000 on souvenirs at their beloved Derby County shop, Kev drove a £195,000 Lamborghini car and his aspiring Lioness daughters were coached by Ryan Hopper who trains professional players including Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot.

Kev and Emma Wing with their twin daughters Mollie and Peyton outside their two-bedroom rented house in Ilkeston (photo: Channel 5 Broadcasting Limited)

While Liv and Gal have riches beyond the Wings’ wildest dreams, they don’t have what 25-year-old Liv craves...children. Liv said: “Having a child and making our family unit is the only thing we’re missing.” In the programme, Liv showcases her football skills to children at Stanton Ilkeston FC sports club during the lifestyle swap. The “queens of eating out or ordering in” even attempt to make cupcakes in the Wings’ kitchen to sell at the sports club’s fundraising day but their efforts don’t fully rise to the occasion!

Kev, a lift engineer, and Emma, who cares for disabled children, fell on hard times when Kev had to have six months off work because of a hernia. Liv, who made her fortune through property development, and Gal, who runs a company delivering private jets and luxury watches to super-rich clients, were shocked to see that the Wings had no money in their bank account and that they were £6,000 in debt.

Liv told the couple: “We’ve seen the sacrifices that you two have made for the girls and you’ve got a beautiful life. We’ve decided that we’d like to pay off that debt for you.” She said to Kev: “If you do want to pursue your interest in property, I’d be more than happy to train you up...we can do it slow, we can do it alongside your job so there’s no risk there but if we can get you in that market, getting on the ladder, I think that would be the real life-changing thing.”

Kev said: “It does feel now like we’ve won the lottery.” His favourite part of the lifestyle swap was spending time with his family and said: “It’s like Christmas every day.”

MIllionaire couple Liv Cooke and Gal Ozery in their opulent manor house in Lower Bagthorpe which includes seven bedrooms and a swimming pool. All they are lacking is a family of their own (photo: Channel 5 Broadcasting Limited)

Liv commented: “Seeing Emma put her kids first brought back so many memories of my own mum. It’s beautiful to see that kind of dedication.”

Property entrepreneur Liv – who was just 18 when she won the football freestyle championship in 2017 – is on a mission to empower others through property investment and training. She is also dedicated to social causes, including providing safe housing for vulnerable women and helping families achieve financial independence.