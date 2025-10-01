Chesterfield Borough Council has responded to calls for free parking in the town centre.

Paul Gibbons, from Chesterfield, blamed high car parking prices for a ‘derelict’ town centre with a number of vacant shops.

Mr Gibbons, who recently visited Richmond in North Yorkshire as well as Alnwick and Morpeth in Northumberland during a holiday, noticed the towns were ‘bustling with life’ – and had one thing in common.

He said: “These towns were bustling with a nice vibe and atmosphere with car parking places at a premium.

Currently, drivers are expected to pay a fee of £2.20 for up to one hour of parking and £3.70 for up to two hours of parking in Chesterfield town centre.

"The thing that all these three towns have in common is a minimum of at least two hours free parking, unlike Chesterfield where it costs an arm and a leg to park for an hour.

"Several times a week I drive passing a large sign on my near side telling me how many available parking spaces there are in Chesterfield and usually they are in excess of 400.

"The councils of these three towns are more aware of what their voters want and provide it keeping their town centres a place people want to visit and stay for at least two hours. A pity that cannot be said for Chesterfield Borough Council.”

Mr Gibbons called for free parking to encourage people to visit Chesterfield and bring life back into the town centre.

Now Chesterfield Borough Council has responded to the proposal and explained the reasons behind the car parking prices.

A spokesperson for the council, said: “We have many car parks across Chesterfield town centre, with a range of different prices which reflect the locations and facilities of each site.

"Rates are set at a reasonable level and in line with similar-sized, large towns.

"Parking income helps to support the maintenance of car parks, along with a range of activities within the town centre and across the borough. “People can find out more about car parking services by visiting www.chesterfield.gov.uk/parking

“Our town centre is facing the same issues and pressures as places across the country, and we’re working hard to revitalise Chesterfield for the future.

"For the latest updates on investment in the town centre – including events that local people can get involved in – please follow the council’s social media channels.”